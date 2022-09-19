understand what this changes for the consumer

O carrier chip as we know it may have its days numbered. at the launch of iPhone 14on the last day 7, the apple removed the option of using the traditional plastic chip from cell phone operators. The decision is yet another on the list of old technologies that the company helped make obsoletesuch as the notebook CD reader.

In Brazil, for now, the iPhone 14 will be launched with the traditional phone chip tray, a measure also taken in other markets around the world. Only in the United States will the Apple smartphone have exclusive use of the so-called eSIM.

The technology consists of a programmable electronic chip that the operator uses to configure its number. It’s not something new. Since making the debut of smart watches from Samsungin 2016, the technology draws the attention of market analysts, operators and smart device manufacturers.

Apple's iPhone 14 will be sold in the United States without the entry for a physical carrier chip

For Apple, getting ahead with the eSIM is a way to lock consumers into the iPhone ecosystem. Migration to other cell phone brands would give additional work to configure a new physical carrier chip.

The move is one of many by Apple in this regard. Until recently, there was no way to migrate conversations in Whatsapp for competitive cell phones and to date there is no integration between its operating system and that of the androidused by all rivals.

Exponential growth on the horizon

According to a survey by the American consultancy Grand View Researchglobal eSIM revenue will rise from US$8 billion in 2019 to US$26 billion in 2027. In terms of active lines, Juniper Research estimates that eSIM usage will jump from 1.2 billion in 2021 to 3.4 billion in 2025.

Demand will be driven by the transition that will lead to the end of the plastic chip of telephone operators and also by the greater need to connect objects that are now “offline”, such as cars and industrial machines. In addition, payment machines are also expected to accelerate the use of eSIM in the coming years.

In 2020 alone, 4.5 billion carrier chips were produced. According to estimates by French companies Thales and Veolia, the transition to greener chip options could result in 15 thousand tons less CO2 (carbon dioxide) emissions.

Use of the electronic chip is a way for Apple to keep customers within its ecosystem

The eSIM also has advantages such as the greater ease of finding a lost or stolen smartphone, since it is not possible, as it is today, to simply remove the SIM card easily. On the other hand, the consumer will need to activate the telephone companies when he wants to change operator.

Unlike what happens today, the procedure for configuring an electronic chip is not as simple as that of a physical chip, which already has a simplified activation journey via telephone service. In other words, companies will need to improve their eSIM activation processes so that consumers and the corporate market can start using this greener solution.

What operators say

The main operators in the country, Claro, Vivo and TIM, already offer eSIM. Claro has been offering the technology since 2016 for compatible smartphones, such as iPhones and Samsung’s Z Fold3, and Z Flip3 folding screen cell phones. The company informed that the consumer needs to go to a store and request the migration of the old chip to an eSIM, for the same cost of a common chip. Activation can be done either in the store itself or on the operator’s website.

TIM also informed that it has had the eSIM since 2019 and works with the 30 models compatible with the technology. For the company, the demand for the product should increase due to the use of cell phones purchased in the United States. Consumers also need to go to a physical store to migrate from the common chip to the eSIM, at the cost of a new common chip (R$ 15).

Vivo did not respond to the contact from the report about the eSIM, despite having the product on its website.