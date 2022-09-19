Unimed Nacional strengthens care for the elderly

THE National Unimed has been consolidating its programs for the elderly. The cooperative entered into a partnership with Plus 60, a platform for private services in Geriatrics and Gerontology in Minas Gerais and in primary care for the elderly. The cooperative’s objective is to expand attention to this public with coverage now for the State of São Paulo.

The experience already shows positive results in the Unimed BH, which has been using the services of the platform for eight years, with a 33% drop in clinical and emergency room admissions and control of more than 90% of diseases such as diabetes and hypertension, in addition to a 56% drop in hospitalizations for fractures of the femur. Beneficiaries who opt for the program will have an exclusive referral doctor and nurse. Individualized and multi-professional consultations can be virtual or face-to-face at the cooperative’s clinics. There is also a core of case discussions, with a team of specialists for comprehensive care. With 40 days since the beginning of the project, 311 patients have already joined the program and are waiting for the consultation to take place. Another 73 patients have already had their first consultation at the clinic in Alameda Santos (SP).

elderly population

In Brazil, there is an important deficit in geriatric care, especially when projections from the World Health Organization point to almost 90 million elderly people in 2050. In the near future, in 2025, the country should occupy the sixth place in number of elderly people in the world. world, which should have a direct impact on the country’s public health and social security systems, in addition to the way of caring for these people.

Currently, according to compiled by the platform, more than 75% of people over 60 years old depend on the SUS (Sistema Único de Saúde). There are about 2,000 geriatricians in Brazil. It is an average of one for every 12,000 elderly people – in contrast, there is 1 pediatrician for every 1,500 children.

In Maranhão and Mato Grosso do Sul, for example, the proportion of geriatricians is one professional for 30,000 elderly people. In Minas, one geriatrician for 8,500 elderly people and 60% of the specialists are in the Southeast.

According to the president of Unimed Nacional, Luiz Paulo Tostes Coimbra, the team responsible for the partnership is doing an intense job of contacting the eligible elderly to invite them to know and participate in this care and reception project. “Our focus is on people and the elderly are at the center of our care work for comprehensive and multidisciplinary care”, he concludes.