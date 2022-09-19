Union goes to TSE for Bolsonaro’s campaign at queen’s funeral

Soraya Thronicke called for the president to be barred from using footage from the trip in the campaign; cites political and economic abuse

The presidential candidate for União Brasil, Soraya Thronicke, filed a lawsuit with the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) this Sunday (18.Sep.2022) so that President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) cannot use images from his official trip to England to the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II during the election campaign.

Earlier, the PT also stated that it must go to court against the electoral content of Bolsonaro’s speech in London. In addition to the United Kingdom, União Brasil also asks that the president cannot use images from the UN General Assembly, where he will go next.

In the representation, Soraya also claims that the president potentially committed abuse of economic and political power. He asks that, if this is confirmed, the ticket will be considered ineligible.

“If the electoral use of the events is confirmed, there will be a clear situation of use of public heritage resources for the benefit of his candidacy, in flagrant abuse of economic and political power”, he writes. Read the full application (698 KB).

Bolsonaro has already been prevented by the TSE from using images of the September 7 acts in his election campaign. The União Brasil petition says that Bolsonaro uses these events to generate positive clippings for social media.

“As seen, the strategy of the represented, reported by the mainstream press, is to take advantage of the opportunity to participate in events with great appeal and media coverage to produce records and clippings that can be used to demonstrate a supposed acceptance in the international scenario, in order to against the other candidates. What he has already been practicing, as evidenced by the videos posted on his Twitter account @jairbolsonaro and the expanded version of the same political speech published on the profile @BolsonaroSp.”

speech in london

The president made a speech in a campaign tone on the balcony of the official residence of the Brazilian ambassador to the United Kingdom. THE Electoral Law prohibits political campaigning inside public buildings.

The president spoke to people on the street and on the sidewalk in front of the building. He repeated the tone used in campaign acts: “This manifestation of yours represents what really happens in Brazil. The moment we have ahead [em] that we will have to decide the future of our nation. We know who is on the other side and what they want to implement in our Brazil. Our flag will always be those colors that we have here [apontando para a bandeira do Brasil na sacada da residência]: green and yellow. We will never accept what they want to impose”.

Later, the president declared: “I was in the interior of Pernambuco. Acceptance is simply exceptional. There’s no way we can’t win in the 1st round [o público então começa a gritar: ‘1º turno! 1º turno!’]”.

Towards the end of his speech, Bolsonaro made another reference to the electoral campaign for his re-election by stating: “If this is the will of God, we will continue”.

Brazilian voters abroad can vote for president as long as they are registered in the Brazilian embassies of the countries where they live. The Brazilians who saluted Bolsonaro this Sunday in London, in theory, could be his voters on October 2.

THE Electoral Law (nº 9504, 1997) has explicit mentions prohibiting the use of public goods for the benefit of politicians during campaigns:

Art. 37. In assets whose use depends on the assignment or permission of the public authority, or which belong to it, and in assets of common use, including public lighting poles, traffic signs, viaducts, footbridges, bridges, bus stops and other urban equipment, advertising of any nature is prohibited, including graffiti, ink inscriptions and the display of plaques, banners, banners, easels, dolls and the like.

[…]

Conducts Prohibited to Public Agents in Electoral Campaigns

Art. 73. Public agents, whether civil servants or not, are prohibited from the following conduct that tends to affect equal opportunities between candidates in elections:

I – assign or use, for the benefit of a candidate, political party or coalition, movable or immovable property belonging to the direct or indirect administration of the Union, the States, the Federal District, the Territories and the Municipalities, except for the holding of a party convention.