Vale announces 120 job vacancies nationwide

Have you ever imagined working in one of the largest – and most important – companies in Brazil? This could be your chance, as Vale has just announced 120 job openings across the country. Opportunities are available through two initiatives, the Global Trainee Program and the Engineering and Geology Specialist Trainee Program. There are openings for work in different cities in the states of Espírito Santo, Goiás, Maranhão, Minas Gerais, Pará and Rio de Janeiro.

The first requires that candidates have graduated from any undergraduate course, including engineering and geology, graduated (undergraduate), between July 2020 and March 2023, with an interest in developing to, in the medium or long term, occupy strategic positions and/or leadership and focused on a broad business vision.

The Engineering and Geology Specialist program, in turn, aims to recruit professionals who have graduated between March 2020 and March 2023 in any Engineering and Geology course. Candidates must also be interested and willing to take on Leadership positions – Supervision of operations in the short/medium term, in addition to a systemic vision, willingness to change and travel?, agile mindset and alignment with Vale’s values ​​and culture.

Lasting 18 months, both programs aim to highlight and leverage talent. The company seeks to achieve at least 50% of hiring women and prioritize the hiring of black professionals, people with disabilities and the LGBTQIA+ community.

The company offers a salary compatible with the market and a series of benefits, including: profit sharing (PLR); change aid; private pension plan; medical and odontologic assistence; meal vouchers or meals at the company (when applicable); food voucher; pharmacy assistance and group life insurance.

how to apply

Those interested in applying for any of the vacancies must apply through the website www.vale.com/trainee by October 3rd.