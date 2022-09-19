VALE3, potential of PETR4 and BBAS3 and other highlights in last week’s Buy or Sell – Money Times

The Brazilian Stock Exchange’s important actions were the highlights of the editorial buy or sell of Money Times last week.

The searches for OK (VALE3) have moved the site in recent days. At the same time, readers searched for Petrobras (PETR4) and Bank of Brazil (BAAS3) to understand whether there is more room for valuation of state-owned shares.

Here’s what stood out the most in Buy or Sell in the last week:

10th place – Vale (VALE3) back to R$ 100? See what prevents a strong appreciation of stocks

In the first half of 2022, mining and steelmakers took advantage of a new rally in iron ore prices, but concerns about the resumption of the Chinese economy have sent stocks lower and are limiting a more consistent recovery in the sector.

Know if the resumption is close to happening.

9th place – What to expect from the possible purchase of Banco Alfa by BTG (BPAC11)? Profitability is the answer, says analyst

The possible purchase of Banco Alfa by BTG Pactual (BPAC11) creates possibilities for gains in efficiency and profitability for the companies, says Benndorf analyst Niels Tahara.

Understand the synergy potential of the operation.

8th place – IRB (IRBR3) falls sharply and renews historic lows; ‘Clear downtrend’, says analyst

The IRB (IRBR3) was once again among the Ibovespa’s biggest lows on Wednesday (14). The share fell 5.60% to R$1.18, renewing historic lows.

Click here to see an analyst’s opinion on the paper.

7th place – Petrobras (PETR4) and BB (BBAS3) have little room to rise and a lot to fall, says analyst

Petrobras (PETR4) and Banco do Brasil (BBAS3) are among the biggest increases on the Ibovespa in 2022. However, the election year is here, with two big names (Lula and Jair Bolsonaro) leading the polls.

See how likely these stocks are to fall sharply.

6th place – IRB (IRBR3): ‘Short’ position drops 13.8 points in 15 days, says XP; rock bottom?

IRB shares (IRBR3) continue to lead the short positions on the stock exchange (short), according to XP in a report, but there was a reduction of 15 percentage points compared to the August 26 survey.

Check the list by clicking here.

5th place – Real estate funds with up to 29% upside potential and dividends of up to 17%; see the directions of Órama

Órama Investimentos changed its recommended portfolio of real estate funds (FIIs) to September. Among the assets indicated, there are funds with a potential appreciation of 29.4% and a dividend yield of 16.7% in the last 12 months.

Discover the indicated assets.

4th place – Another good dividend payer is appearing on the stock exchange, say analysts; know what the action is

In addition to companies in sectors such as banking, electricity and telecommunications, a new company, which has undergone a recent turnaround, is emerging as a good dividend payer, according to analysts interviewed by the Money Times.

Click here and see what the name is.

3rd place – Vale (VALE3) lost everything he could and will he hit high now? Know what to expect from the action

After the strong correction of the last few months, shares in the mining and steel sector are slowly recovering.

Find out what analysts say about VALE3’s performance in the coming months.

2nd place – Is it time to abandon fixed income? Here are 3 crucial reasons for your decision

Many investors have been wondering if it’s time to abandon more generous positions in fixed income and turn their eyes to opportunities for gains in variable income, buying stocks and very dented real estate funds.

See if it’s time to limit exposure to fixed income.

1st place – Market sharks are optimistic about the stock market; see 4 favorite stocks, according to Itaú

Great market managers, also called sharks, are optimistic about the Brazilian stock exchange, according to research carried out by Itaú BBA.

Check out the stocks managers are buying.

