VIDEO: Pernambuco Diversity Parade has violence, confusion and rush | Pernambuco

In one of the records, a group of young people exchange punches and kicks with participants of the Diversity Parade on a stretch of the boardwalk in Boa Viagem. A boy in blue, with a side bag, is kicked by eight people while lying on the beach.
Images show eight people kicking a man on the edge of Boa Viagem during the Diversity Parade — Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo
In another video, it is possible to see four young people running while being chased by military police between the boardwalk and the Avenida Boa Viagem lane. The report of TV Globo also captured the moment a policeman searches a person dressed in a blue coat who is leaning against a car.
Through WhatsApp, the resident of a building located on the corner of Rua Ribeiro de Brito and Avenida Boa Viagem sent a video that shows dozens of people running in the same direction. She reported that, as far as she could see, they weren’t robbing anyone, just fighting each other.
Rushing episodes were recorded by a resident of Boa Viagem during the Diversity Parade — Photo: Courtesy
O g1 contacted both the Civil Police and the Military Police to comment on the cases of violence and whether there were arrests, but none of the corporations sent information until the time of the last update of this report.
This was the first in-person edition of the Diversity Parade after two years with the event taking place only virtually because of the Covid-19 pandemic. In addition to the concerts at Parque Dona Lindu, 12 electric trios animated the public along the coast of Recife up to Padaria Boa Viagem.