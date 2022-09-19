VIDEO: scorer of Vitória’s goal over Figueirense, Tréllez dances the cumbia at Barradão | victory

After the end of this afternoon’s match between Vitória and Figueirense, it was not just the red-black crowd that celebrated in Barradão. On the field, after a beautiful party between athletes and the stands, a player “dancing” on the lawn.

Colombian Santiago Tréllez, scorer of Leão’s goal this afternoon, was smiling, wearing a uniform tied to his forehead, and showed that he was up to date [assista ao vídeo acima].

Tréllez scored his sixth goal for Rubro-Negro and remained in second place in the ranking of artillery, behind Rafinha, who has two more goals.

Vitória beat Figueirense 1-0 this afternoon, for the penultimate round of the second phase of Series C, and now it’s up to you in the game against Paysandu, next Saturday, to guarantee yourself in the Series B of 2023. take place at 17:00 (Brasília time), at Curuzu, in Belém.

More than 22 thousand fans were at Barradão this afternoon. The crowd supported the team from start to finish, even when full-back Sanchez was sent off in the second half.

After the final whistle, president Fábio Mota and coach João Burse joined the players to celebrate the three points.

Payers: 21,202 fans

Total: 22,190 fans

Income: BRL 501,850.00