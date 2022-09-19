Vitão revolts with criticism of his appearance: ‘Fashion is art’

Singer Vitão, 23, came out this afternoon to vent about the criticism he received in a video in which he dances to a song made with singer Pabllo Vittar for having a feminine style of clothing and makeup.

Yesterday, he shared on Tiktok a video where he appears in makeup, with a one-shoulder shirt, wide pants, gloves and some accessories dancing and singing the song “S de Saudade”, in partnership with Pabllo Vittar.

In the comments of the video, the followers left messages beyond unpleasant. “It can only be gambling debt,” wrote one netizen. “My inspiration to do it in reverse,” posted another.

Angered by the messages, the singer used his Twitter profile this morning to ask people to respect his fashion and advised them to stop following him if they are uncomfortable with his new style.

Fashion for me is art. It’s being able to play with our image, transforming us every day into a pinch of everything that is a reference for us, that we fall in love with. If my dress, my hair, my face or my voice makes you angry, that’s something YOU have to change, not me.

“My grandma once told me something wise, she said that the way we present ourselves aesthetically to the world should just be a big joke. As if we fantasize every day a new character suited to the way we’re feeling on the day. And It’s TRUE,” he added.

The artist classified as “ridiculous” those who judge people by their clothes and tried to inform that he will not stop innovating in his style because he likes to play with “clothes, hair and paintings”.

“I get very angry when I can’t go into a place because of the clothes I’m wearing. Why is clothes so crucial in our lives? It decides so much for us, determines where we can enter or not and who we can walk next to. or not. Ridiculous,” he snapped.

I like to play with my clothes, hair, paintings etc, just like I like to play with my music. I don’t stick to musical genres and styles, I’m a music maker without barriers, more and more. As for your conservatism, I hope it improves.

