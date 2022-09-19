Volkswagen Polo 2023 is cheaper and (almost) the same as the European

The new Volkswagen Polo was unveiled this Monday (19), confirming two of the main rumors of recent months: the hatch adopts only half of the European look and is now equipped (also) with a manual transmission combined with the TSI engine – which, for in turn, is less potent. Cheaper, it ranges from R$82,990 to R$109,990

See the prices of the Polo 2023:

MPI Pole – BRL 82,990

Manual TSI – BRL 92,990

Comfortline TSI – BRL 102,990

Highline TSI – BRL 109,990

In appearance, only the front of the Polo 2023 adopts the same traits of the model sold in Europe, with a new bumper, narrower grille and headlights with a small cutout at the base. Speaking of headlights, they are now LED in all versions.

The rear keeps the lanterns in the same format, what changes is the internal arrangement of the lighting and the finish of the piece, now darkened. There is also a redesigned bumper, housing the reflective elements, and the name of the car is now centralized, below the new Volkswagen logo. There are also new wheels and hubcaps, and a new color: Sunset red, “borrowed” from Nivus and T-Cross.

The interior of the new Polo changes less, with changes in materials and trim used on the dashboard. The seats are new and, according to the brand, inspired by the sporty GTS version – which remains in line.

Among the equipment, the model has, in addition to LED headlights, cell phone charger by induction, face key, digital instrument panel (8 or 10.25 inches, depending on the version) and VW Play multimedia center.

Side airbags (a total of four), electronic differential lock, hill start assistant and tire pressure monitoring are standard items from the cheapest version, with a 1.0-liter naturally aspirated engine.

Less powerful and with new gearbox

Another great novelty of the model is in the mechanics, now with three different configurations. For the entry-level version, MPI, there is the 1.0-liter naturally aspirated engine with up to 84 hp and 10.3 kgfm with a five-speed manual gearbox.

The version immediately above, named TSI, has the 1.0 turbo combined, for the first time, with a five-speed manual gearbox. The most expensive configurations, Comfortline and Highline, combine the same turbo engine with the well-known six-speed automatic transmission.

Attention turns to the numbers of the TSI engine, which loses power and torque and becomes 170 TSI, and no longer 200 TSI. As of now, the 1.0-liter turbo has 109 hp with gasoline and a maximum of 116 hp with ethanol, with torque remaining at 16.8 kgfm regardless of fuel. Before, the power reached 128 hp and the torque, 20.4 kgfm.

According to Volkswagen, the manual version goes from 0 to 100 km/h in up to 10.1 seconds (with ethanol), against the 10.5 seconds of the automatic version. The aspirated 1.0 does the same test in up to 13.5 seconds.

Versions of the new Polo

MPI Pole (R$ 82,990): four airbags (front and side), analogue air conditioning, knife key, electronic stability and traction controls, hill start assistant, LED headlights with daytime running lights, 15-inch wheels with hubcaps, front electric windows, multimedia center with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and tire pressure monitoring.

TSI Hub (R$ 92,990): items from the previous version plus 15-inch alloy wheels, electric mirrors, 8-inch digital instrument panel, rear electric windows, right rear view mirror with reverse gear and rear parking sensors.

Comfortline Polo (R$ 102,990): items from the previous version plus automatic transmission, automatic pilot, leather steering wheel with paddles for gear shifting and on-site key. VW Play multimedia is offered as an option in this version.

Highline Polo (R$ 109,990): previous version items plus 16-inch alloy wheels, imitation leather seats, 10.25-inch digital instrument panel, induction cell phone charging, digital air conditioning, VW Play multimedia, automatic headlights, reversing camera , rain sensor and front parking sensors.

