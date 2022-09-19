VP charges Cantillo, explains reservations and recognizes bad game

Coach Vítor Pereira admitted Corinthians’ poor performance in the 1-0 defeat to América-MG, tonight (18), at Independência, for the 27th round of the Brazilian Championship.

In a press conference after the match, VP analyzed the game and explained why he took to the field a team mostly made up of reserves — the exceptions were Cássio and Róger Guedes.

“We had a first half in which we couldn’t control the game, the opponent was stronger. We couldn’t have the ball, press them and we had a lot of difficulties. we were at our level. In the second half we balanced the game, but I’m not saying it was well played. We conceded a goal in a sequence of situations that could not happen, but did happen”, stated Vítor Pereira.

“We played a game three days ago, with very high demands, and we had to preserve the players and we were not able to respond at the height of the game to bring victory. We will rest and work on the behaviors that we have to improve (.. .) It’s not a question of ambition. We have to be realistic and look at reality. Today it was not the same team that played against Fluminense, many of the players are fatigued and at risk of injury, some with muscle discomfort. be careful”, continued the Corinthians coach.

With the defeat, Corinthians misses the chance to return to the G4 and remains in fifth, with the same 44 points. Timão returns to the field on the 28th, at 19h, when they receive Atlético-GO at Neo Química Arena.

Where’s Cantillo?

Cantillo was not included in Timão’s last two games by choice of the coach, who is not satisfied with the Colombian midfielder’s performance in training.

“Cantillo knows why he didn’t come. I’ve already had a conversation with him, he has to improve his training behavior, be more competitive, fight for space. If he does, he will have the opportunity. He has to compete again”, concluded Vítor Pereira.