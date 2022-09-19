VW Polo 2023 arrives cheaper and with a new look; see prices

Volkswagen presents the Polo 2023 to Brazil, which received aesthetic and equipment changes. But the main novelty is the price reduction in the Comfortlihe and Highline versions.

Comfortline went from R$108,990 on the 2022 line to R$102,990 in 2023. The Highline table dropped from R$116,990 to R$109,990. Both, as before, have the 128 hp and 20.4 kgfm 1.0 turbo flex engine, plus a six-speed automatic transmission.

The Polo also arrives in MPI versions (R$ 82,990) and the unprecedented TSI (R$ 92,990). The first has a 1.0-liter aspirated engine and the second, the 1.0-liter turbo T170, with 116 hp and 18.8 kgfm.

Both have manual transmissions.

Front of the European Pole

The main change at the front is the bumper, which is also new at the back. Grille and headlights bring slight changes as well.

The headlights are LED from the most basic versions and the lanterns bring a new nocturnal signature.

The cabin comes with new finishes and textures. Also new are the sporty-looking flat seats, inspired by those of the Polo GTS – which has not yet been launched in the 2023 line.

There is also touch-sensitive digital air conditioning, induction cell phone charger and new features in the VW Play multimedia center – with a 10.25″ screen.

Among them, the system that shows whether it is better to fill up with ethanol or gasoline.

The Polo also features new USB Type-C inputs.

Want to read more about the automotive world and talk to us about it? Join our Facebook group! A place for discussion, information and exchange of experiences among car lovers. You can also follow our coverage on Instagram of UOL Carros.