Week of interest rate decisions leaves market on alert and tensions stock markets

With 13 days before the elections, the week begins with the expectation of a series of decisions on basic interest rates from several countries. The market’s focus will be on “Super Wednesday”, a day of joint decisions by the monetary policy committees of the central banks of Brazil (Copom) and the United States (Fomc), which should cause more tension in the run to the first round, on day 2.

Most bets for the upcoming Federal Reserve resolution on Wednesday are for a further 0.75 adjustment at current policy rates, with a range of 2.25% to 2%. .50% per year, due to the surprise in recent US inflation data, which is more persistent and widespread than expected.

But a larger rate hike, of a percentage point or even more, is not ruled out, as analysts acknowledge that the Fed may try to take some of the delay at the start of the tightening cycle. In the last week, the inflation data of the largest economy on the planet surprised the market, made analysts raise their stakes and the stock markets plummeted.

No wonder the São Paulo Stock Exchange (B3) followed the international bad mood and lost BRL 102.7 billion in just four days, according to Trade Map data.

In Brazil, as the Copom started the monetary adjustment earlier than the other central banks, the market is divided between stability and a last increase of 0.25 percentage point in the basic rate of the economy (Selic), currently at 13.75% per year.According to data from the North American bank Goldman Sachs, there is a 60% probability of maintaining the Selic rate and another 40% of chances of a 0.25 percentage point increase, raising the basic interest rate to 14% – the highest level since October to November 2016.

The certainty among analysts is that the end of the BC monetary tightening cycle, which started in March 2021, is near. remain high for an extended period and a gradual decline is forecast for the second half of 2023. Contrary to statements by the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, that the economy “is taking off”, they warn of the handbrake pulled by BC.

Climbing

Projections for the Selic at the end of 2023 rose to 11.25% and should rise further, according to analysts, because the National Treasury started paying more than 12% on fixed-rate securities maturing in 2025 last week.

“The context of higher inflation in the world economy and rising interest rates is a bad sign for emerging countries, because the dollar becomes more expensive, and consequently, high real interest rates will be needed. Therefore, the fall in the Selic will be very moderate in the next year”, highlights Eduardo Velho, chief economist at JF Trust Gestora de Recursos. According to his estimates, inflation next year will remain under pressure and above the target ceiling, hovering around 6% next year, but he thinks the BC will not raise the Selic rate.

It is worth remembering that the forecasts for the Broad Consumer Price Index (IPCA) this year and next year remain above the ceilings of the target, of 5% and 4.75%, respectively, a sign that the BC cannot be lenient with inflation, that is, “dovish”, as happened in the 2014 elections, in the Dilma Rousseff (PT) government.

And, despite the decline in the IPCA, in July and August, BC President Roberto Campos Neto has made statements that he is not comfortable with interrupting the cycle at this moment and that he cannot celebrate deflation. According to him, the BC is not thinking about interest rate cuts at the moment, because there is “an “element of great concern with inflation”.

Roberto Padovani, chief economist at Banco BV, points out that, even with the maintenance of the Selic, monetary policy will remain restrictive from the point of view of economic activity, because interest rates are already at a high level. In addition, he believes that, with the Fed tightening its grip on interest rates, this can, in a way, help the Copom keep the Selic at 13.75%. “The increase in international interest rates may even help the Copom not to raise interest rates, because it slows down the global economy and reduces inflationary risks”, he assesses.

He recalls that the BC’s biggest concern is with the rise in the cost of living from 2024 onwards, because, despite inflation dropping this year, future expectations remain above the ceiling of the targets set by the National Monetary Council (CMN). “The behavior of inflation suggests a more cautious monetary policy”, he highlights.

The director of Bradesco’s Department of Research and Economic Studies, Fernando Honorato, also does not expect a drop in basic interest rates anytime soon. “The reduction in fuel taxes should bring the IPCA to 5.8% to 6% at the end of the year and some determinants have improved. I cannot imagine the BC raising interest rates in this context, but the interest rate cut should be postponed”, he says. he. He points out that one of the reasons for inflation projections to remain above the target is precisely the fiscal issue, which is undefined in 2023.





“No one knows exactly what the next government’s fiscal policy will be and, depending on the outcome of the polls, the BC may have more or less work to do in controlling inflation”, warns Honorato, who estimates the Selic rate at the end of 2013 at 11.75%. “What is signaled by the next government for the public accounts will determine the values ​​for the exchange. Therefore, I am more concerned with the fiscal than with the Fed’s decision”, he adds.

Despite predicting the maintenance of the Selic at 13.75%, the chief economist of XP Investimentos, Caio Megale, recognizes that a rise of 0.25 percentage point would not be a surprise and reinforces that the Selic will remain high for longer, in partly due to the above-estimated performance of the economy this year. “There was a moment when the market started to get excited with an interest rate cut at the beginning of 2023 but, as economic activity is coming stronger, the dynamics of inflation may make the BC make a last adjustment, but it is not the scenario more likely,” he says.

Autonomy

For the first time, the country is going through a presidential election with an autonomous Central Bank. And analysts will pay attention to the Copom statement, which, according to them, should be very clear and explain the factors of the decision to leave no doubt that it is independent, since the fiscal policy of the Jair Bolsonaro (PL) government, with distribution of benefits , does not help the BC in the task of controlling inflation.

For a group of analysts, the basic rate has already risen so much that real interest rates (discounting inflation) should end the year between 6% and 8%, a huge strong constraint on the growth of any economy, as the consensus is for a slowdown in the Gross Domestic Product (GDP), despite positive surprises in recent indicators. Despite the new round of upward revisions to forecasts for this year’s GDP, the most optimistic of analysts indicate a rise of just 1% in next year’s GDP.

For economist Carlos Thadeu de Freitas Gomes, former director of the BC and external advisor to the National Confederation of Trade in Goods, Services and Tourism (CNC), if interest rates are raised, “the BC will be shooting itself in the foot”, because it “interest rates are very high and may compromise activity next year”.

However, the worsening of fiscal risks and the persistence of inflation, as the IPCA accumulated an increase of 8.73% in the 12 months ended in August, and, in the same period, the core of the indicator rose by 9.15%, are reasons for new highs in the Selic, according to the chief economist at Gladius Research, Benito Salomão.

He bets two hikes in the base rate of 0.25 percentage point and predicts interest rates ending December at 14.25% per year. For him, fiscal policy has already been captured for the campaign, with the government’s electoral packages. “We are talking about several setbacks in the fiscal area, since the PEC dos Precatórios and we will have a classic case of lack of coordination of economic policy”, he warns.

Economist and professor at Insper, Juliana Inhasz also emphasizes that Copom members will need a lot of lucidity to define the course of monetary policy, because the fall in inflation is punctual and the economy will not take off, as Guedes predicts. “We are going to bet on a conscious BC, understanding that the time is not to lower interest rates, although there is still room for a small increase in the Selic, despite this having a bad impact on the electoral campaign”, she says.

In addition to the Fomc and the Copom, other important decisions on monetary policy take place during the week, such as those of China, the United Kingdom and Japan.