Weekly Horoscope September 19-25: Predictions for Love, Money, Work and Changes

The stars promise surprises for some zodiac signs this week, see details of what awaits them in love and money at weekly horoscope. Will you discover this week the love you crave so much? Will the phone call come that offers you the job of your dreams? Is it convenient to pay more attention to my health these days? Will I meet an important person in my life? Will I have to make an important decision about my future? The stars have the answer to every question you ask yourself, but only if you know how to pay attention to them.

To find out more about what the stars have in store for you this week, just keep reading this free horoscope.



Check out the horoscope individual of the days of the week

HOROSCOPE OF THE WEEK

Weekly horoscope for Aries: Monday the 19th is a very important day in which you will show your sympathy and ability to attract attention to you. Your friendliness and romanticism will help you feel more unity with your partner. Tuesday the 20th is a day when you must keep your emotions at bay to avoid impossible or overly imprecise challenges. Your sympathy will help you maintain your position and magnetism.

Weekly horoscope for Taurus: Monday the 19th, today is a day to put your pragmatism and creative ingenuity into practice. You will be able to keep your affairs well seated, and you will also have the security and opportunity to enjoy a pleasant day with your partner. Tuesday, the 20th, is a day when you should keep your conversations harmonious and avoid emotional ups and downs. Your challenge in the profession will be helped by resolving overdue issues quickly.

Weekly Horoscope for Gemini: Monday the 19th is a day when the main thing to make the day beneficial will be to use your ingenuity and way of being pleasant in organizing your new plans. Tuesday the 20th is an important day so that your goals are practical and joyful, so that you can maintain projects with great insight and a lot of ingenuity. Emotions you must calm them down at all times.



Cancer horoscope of the week: On Monday, the 19th, you will have great confidence in your activities, thanks to your intuition. Resources will be important; and the company of like-minded people will be the icing on the cake. On Tuesday the 20th, your main attention will be focused on your emotional reactions and the ability to be a practical and active person, both in your plans and resources and in your performances.

Weekly Horoscope for Leo: Monday the 19th is a day when you will have to agree with other people and with your partner how you stick to the plans and what you need to do for it. You will have energy to “give and take. On Tuesday the 20th, on this day, you should avoid emotional reactions with your partner and close people. Your challenge will be how to address others. Use your experience to activate your great dynamism.

Weekly Horoscope for Virgo: On Monday, the 19th, you must organize profits in an active and predictable way. It’s important that you get it all sorted out. Enjoy the new plans «like a child in new shoes». Tuesday the 20th is a day when your ability to trust and persevere will help you find the right channels in your relationships. It is important to finish pending matters lightly.

Weekly Horoscope for Libra: On Monday, the 19th, your big mission will be to reach agreements of charity and luck for all the people involved. The sentimental union can be achieved with a pleasant trip or meeting. Tuesday the 20th is a day for settling emotional issues from the past and handling your affairs with insight and energy. The plans will be fantastic and with trusted friendships.

Weekly Horoscope for Scorpio: Monday the 19th is a day when you must use awareness to offer your affection to those who need you. Projects will be beneficial if you organize them with confidence and dynamism. Tuesday the 20th is an excellent day to put your individual experience into practice and establish the rationale for overdue issues in your life. The goals will be moved and it is important that there is harmony with the other members.

Weekly Horoscope for Sagittarius: Monday the 19th will be a day when you will be sublime and demonstrate your innate gifts, organizing your talent in an incredible way. Your idealism and balance between action and rest will be key. Tuesday the 20th is a day when your projects need to be combined with the energy you give them. Elevate their spirits and idealism with their sympathy and the genius of their ideas.

Weekly horoscope for Capricorn: Monday the 19th is an important day for your skills acquired throughout life to accompany you and trust what you feel with the people close to you and through the intensity of the relationship between them all. On Tuesday, the 20th, you are on a day when your effort to achieve pleasant relationships will be rewarded by bright and very prosperous goals. It is important that you use the benefits generously.



Weekly horoscope for Aquarius: Monday the 19th is a day for dealing with issues between members to balance contributions and earnings. You will be able to help people who need you. Enjoy unique moments with your loved ones. On Tuesday the 20th, today you need to activate your ideas and initiatives in an ingenious way. Your resources will be interesting thanks to your idealism. Associations will prosper if you feel the foundations are in harmony.



Weekly Horoscope for Pisces: Monday the 19th will be a day when you can imagine and dream about what you would like to live from now on. Your friendliness and altruism will help you plan important topics with like-minded friendships. Tuesday the 20th is a day when you can activate overdue themes that haven’t been resolved in a while. Your fortune will be accompanied by a great initiative in which you will help other people who need you.

