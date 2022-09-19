Weverton jokes about ‘bullshit’ with Soteldo in the classic Palmeiras vs Santos: ‘He was going to lose out’

The classic between Palmeiras and Santos at Allianz Parque, for the Brazilian, which ended with a 1-0 victory in AlviverdeAnyway, it was hot. In addition to the expulsions of midfielder Danilo and coach Abel Ferreira, Weverton played a major part in a ‘bullshit’ with striker Soteldo, from Peixe.

In a move to divide the ball, in the second half of the game, the goalkeeper from Palmeiras and the shirt 10 from Santos exchanged some barbs and pushed each other with nerves on edge in the defense area of ​​the home team.

When talking about the subject, Weverton took the situation with good humor and told the backstage of the conversation he had with Soteldo after the end of another triumph for Palmeiras in the Brazilian.

– Estrangement is a game thing, right? He thought I was too strong with my foot and I was pretty sure I could get to the ball. I only took the ball, he didn’t like it and came to fight me… After the game I told him that it would be a loss for him… Fighting me wouldn’t be a good deal (laughs). The coolest thing is that we respect each other. Hot, classic game, but we understood each other and everything was fine,” he explained.