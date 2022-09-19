What are Charles 3rd’s challenges and what should he do to keep the reign mark high? – News

The new King of England, Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland and 14 more independent states that make up the Commonwealth (Community of Nations), such as Canada, New Zealand, Australia, South Africa, Bahamas, Belize, Grenada, Jamaica and Sri Lanka, seems to have started his reign on the wrong foot. At the signing of his proclamation as king, on Saturday (10), at Saint James’ Palace in London, Charles the 3rd was harsh with an official when asking to remove objects that were on a table. On Tuesday (13), she got angry again, this time trying to use a pen to sign the visitor book for Hillsborough Castle in Northern Ireland.

He has already appeared in a suit that had the buttons on incorrectly, was greeted with boos in Wales by anti-monarchy protesters and, according to the British newspaper The Guardian, fired in a letter about 100 employees of Clarence House, his former residence, due to the move to Buckingham Palace, which revolted part of the population.





To top it off, Simon Dorante-Day, 56, who claims to be a secret son that King Charles III had with Camilla Parker Bowles, appeared asking to take a DNA test and claim his place in the succession to the throne, criticizing the appointment of William as Prince of Wales.

But not everything is lost! Replacing her mother, the late Queen Elizabeth II, is not an easy task, as she had a lot of charisma and the sympathy of her subjects, earned over the 70 years she was on the throne. For professor Marcos Machado, from FIA Business School, the new king may face difficulties in building a personal brand as strong as his mother’s.

“He will have to break some resistance and deal with the attachment that people have to the queen figure, after all he is replacing someone who was very popular, let’s see if he can keep that appeal. the same charisma”, he says.





The specialist recalls that, in addition to the lack of charisma, Charles III’s image is a little compromised with the population of the United Kingdom, due to episodes in his personal life such as the betrayal and divorce of Princess Diana.

If he could give advice to the new king for this phase of transition of power, Machado begins by making a comparison with the player Neymar: “For him, the advice is ‘play well, have a beautiful World Cup, and win the World Cup to Brazil, is relevant in its function'”, he says.

Therefore, says the professor, “I would divide my advice to the king into three parts: the first, that he be a good head of state, a good king, which, above all, is what is most expected of him. second, he needs to value who he is replacing, treat the predecessor with respect, take the baton. And, lastly, participate and promote events that can enhance his personal image”.



