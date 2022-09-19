What does Cruzeiro need to have the best campaign in Serie B history?
photo: Lucas Figueiredo/CBF Cruzeiro has a difficult path in search of the best campaign in the history of Series B
Cruzeiro needs to increase its current performance, which is 72%, to have the best campaign in the history of Serie B in the Brazilian Championship. The second division scoring record by running points belongs to Corinthians 2008.
That year, under the command of coach Mano Menezes, the São Paulo team had a performance of 74.5% and won 85 of the 114 possible points. There were 25 wins, 10 draws and only three defeats.
To surpass the numbers of the Thymus, the
cruise
would need 21 points out of 24 possible – that is, seven wins by the end of the competition.
Soon, the celestial team could lose just one more game in this final stretch and triumph in all the other seven.
Today, Cruzeiro has 65 points, with 19 wins, eight draws and three defeats. Access to Serie A can be confirmed if coach Paulo Pezzolano’s team wins Vasco, on Wednesday, at 9 pm, in Mineiro.
Best campaigns in Series B history Corinthians – 85 points in 2008 (74.5% success) Portuguese – 81 points in 2011 (71% success) Palmeiras – 79 points in 2013 (69.2% success) Gois – 78 points in 2012 (68.4% success) Vasco – 76 points in 2009 (66.6% success) Cruzeiro games until the end of Serie B Cruzeiro vs Vasco, in Mineiro Ponte Preta x Cruzeiro, at Moiss Lucarelli Cruzeiro vs Ituano, in Mineiro Sport x Cruzeiro, on Ilha do Retiro Vila Nova x Cruzeiro, in Oba Cruzeiro vs Guarani, to be confirmed Novorizontino vs Cruzeiro, to be confirmed Cruzeiro vs CSA, to be confirmed
