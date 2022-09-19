“What madness is turning the…”

Flamengo is preparing to face rivals Fluminense at 4 pm this Sunday (18), at Maracanã, for the Brazilian Championship, but Gabigol did not wait for the initial whistle to get into action. The red-black striker used his twitter to defend striker Pedro Raul, who was punished with a yellow card after celebrating a goal in the 1-1 draw between Goiás and RB Bragantino.

The game took place on the morning of this Sunday (18), and the bid generated a lot of complaints and had a lot of repercussions on social media. Gabigol recalled the case that happened this week with Vinicius Junior, at Real Madrid, to criticize the arbitration decision regarding the Esmeraldino striker.

The “controversial” celebration took place because Pedro Raul put his hand to his ear when scoring, after taking a penalty, the equalizing goal. Revolted, Gabigol compared the reprisal suffered by Vini Jr. with the punishment meted out to Peter. “While we’re at #BailaViniJr.. In Brazil, at the first chance we do it! What madness is turning football!“, said Gabriel, on his twitter.

It is worth remembering that the football world has seen this same punishment applied to another Brazilian player recently. That’s because PSG striker Neymar, when swinging the net, received a yellow card from the referee for the same reason as Pedro Raul: the celebration after the goal, where the number 10 of the Brazilian team made a face.