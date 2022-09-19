WhatsApp will launch THIS novelty for users to chat alone in the application

WABetaInfo, a site that specializes in anticipating news about the Whatsapp, announced that the messenger intends to implement a feature for users of the platform. Now, according to the portal, the idea is to launch a personal chat for users to “talk” to each other.

The tool was a big request from the public, who criticized the lack of a tab to save private matters. The novelty is expected to be released in the next few days.

Personal Chat on Whatsapp

Meta has already started testing the feature, however, there is no prediction of when the personal chat on whatsapp will be available. In summary, the function will work as an individual chat, which can be fixed like any other conversation.

End of lonely groups

Typically, users of Whatsapp usually create a group with just one person (their own contact) and use it to send information and personal data. In this way, with the new feature it is possible that this habit is ended.

How to react messages with any emoji?

It was recently released to the Whatsapp a new option to react to messages using any emoji. The feature is an update from the previous version, which limited the use of only six figures.

In addition to being able to react to a message, be it text, photo, video, audio or file, with any emoji, the user will also be able to use different skin tones according to the capacity of the sticker.

To check if the news has reached you, just press for a few seconds on a message. If a ‘+’ sign appears as a seventh option, it means that the feature is already available in your app.

On the button, you can select the desired emoji or even search for the magnifying glass icon. As usual, the functionality is being released gradually, so it is possible that it will take a while to arrive on your device.

How to mute people on WhatsApp?

With the group call of the Whatsapp in progress, press and hold for a few seconds on the icon of the participant you want to mute. When the selection box appears, tap “Mute [nome da pessoa]”.

Immediately, the audio the other person will no longer be heard on the call. When this happens, she will be notified of the action along with an instruction on how to undo the deactivation. Just tap the microphone button (at the bottom of the screen).