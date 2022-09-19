Where does what I eat come from #7: Rice | Where does what I eat come from

One of the most consumed foods in Brazil, rice entered the human menu thousands of years ago.
In the podcast “Where does what I eat” you will learn about the origin of rice and learn about the differences between white, brown and parboiled rice. The explanation came from José Colombari, a researcher at Embrapa, who revealed which one has the greatest nutritional value.
The podcast tells the story of farmer Francisco Ruzene, known as Chicão, who lives in Vale do Paraíba, in São Paulo. Chicão invested in non-traditional varieties to earn extra income from rice.
From Rio Grande do Sul, the largest producing state, comes the experience of the Juandres Antunes family. He is from the fourth generation of irrigated rice producers and also exports the cereal.
Do you know what rice and farms have in common? So let’s listen to the podcast!
Rice, a worldwide passion. — Photo: Publicity / Arroz Meu Biju
Follow “Where What I Eat Comes From” on your favorite audio aggregator to be notified whenever there’s a new episode on the air.
The podcast ‘”Where does what I eat come from” is produced by: Mônica Mariotti, Luciana de Oliveira, Carol Lorencetti and Eto Osclighter. Presentation: Luciana de Oliveira and Carol Lorencetti.
Rice is the theme of the 7th episode of the podcast ‘Where does what I eat come from’. — Photo: Communication/Globo
WHERE IT COMES FROM: watch the series videos