Who are the biggest beneficiaries of the crowd that Lula dragged in Florianópolis | Anderson Silva

The arrival of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) to Florianópolis should not be able to impact the trajectory of votes of the candidate for the presidency of the Republic in Santa Catarina. Even with a crowd present in the Center of the Capital, the antipetismo in Santa Catarina lands still gives Jair Bolsonaro (PL) a large margin. However, the thousands of people who attended the rally with Lula directly benefit two names: Décio Lima (PT) and Dário Berger (PSB).

​In a climate of attacks, Lula reinforces the useful vote strategy at a rally in SC​

Both know that they need to be directly linked to the former president to achieve their goals. Décio wants to reach the second round of the SC governorship election, while Dário wants to be re-elected senator, this time for the Left Front. If both reach the same percentage of votes as Lula in the October 2 election, they will have a good chance of getting where they want to be.

The August 23 Ipec/NSC poll gave Lula 25% of the votes in the presidential election simulation. With this percentage, Décio would be ahead in the race for the state government. Dário would be one point behind Raimundo Colombo (PSD), who leads the dispute in the simulation.

It is not by chance that Décio and Dário were glued to Lula the entire time during the presidential candidate’s arrival in the state. On top of the stage, they were cheered by the crowd under the blessing of the main PT name. Along with them, Décio’s vice candidate, Bia Vargas (PSB), also received the presidential candidate’s embrace.

