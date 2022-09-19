Who is Gautam Adani, the Indian Billionaire Richer Than Bezos, Gates and Buffett

The world of billionaires is full of ups and downs (or ups and ups?). The Indian Gautam Adani, who has already been in the news in the world for being called the “king of infrastructure” in India and receiving the coveted title of “the person who made the most money in 2022”, had, last week, appeared in the news again as that that toppled Amazon’s Jeff Bezos as the 2nd richest person in the world, second only to Elon Musk, who remains at the top of the rankings with a fortune of $246 billion.

But since his fortune – and that of Bezos, and that of Musk, and that of many other billionaires on the list – is tied to shares on the Stock Exchange, the financial market movement caused the two, Bezos and Adani, to end up tied for second place, with an estimated net worth of $147 billion each, according to information compiled by Bloomberg.

Third in the Bloomberg survey is Bernard Arnault, founder of Louis Vuitton, with $138 billion, followed by Bill Gates, with a fortune of $112 billion, and Warren Buffett, with $96.2 billion.

Adani is one of India’s biggest entrepreneurs, with investments ranging from coal mines — one of his first businesses — to power plants, ports and airports.

He founded a number of companies that bear his name and holds varying stakes in each of the businesses. Of Adani Enterprises, Adani Power and Adani Transmission, for example, it owns 75% of the shares. He also owns more than half of the shares in Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone and Adani Green Energy. As for Adani Total Gas, the percentage is one of the lowest: 37%. All businesses are part of the portfolio of the Adani Group, based in Ahmedabad, India.

Where does Gautam Adani’s fortune come from?

Adani was born in 1962 in Ahmedabad, India. At age 18, she dropped out of school to move to Mumbai and work in the diamond trade. There, he started his fortune, but a year later he decided to return to his homeland and help his brother in a plastics factory.

In 1988, at 26, Adani created Adani Enterprises, the first company in the conglomerate he would later form. In 1991, with the commercial opening of India, the company ends up benefiting and Adani wins a contract for the privatization of the Port of Mundra, the largest commercial port in India and the most important point of foreign coal trade in the country. After establishing himself in the port sector, the businessman decided to take flights and, today, controls seven airports that represent 25% of all air traffic in the country.

During his career, Adani lived two very complicated moments: 1) in 1997, he was kidnapped by a group that demanded a ransom of US$ 1.5 million; and 2) he was among the hostages of a terrorist attack that took place in Mumbai at the Taj Hotel in 2008.

