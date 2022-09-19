who is the only female reigning monarch in the world

Queen Margaret II of Denmark has become the world’s only reigning female monarch following the death of Elizabeth II on Thursday in Scotland.

Now 82 years old, the Danish woman took the throne in 1972, after the death of her father, King Frederick 9th, whose reign lasted just over two decades.

The eldest daughter of the then crown prince, Margaret would only occupy the post of the country’s first queen thanks to a law, passed by referendum in 1953, guaranteeing women the right of succession. Before that, only men could ascend to Danish rule.

The change occurred because Frederick 9th and his wife, Ingrid, did not have any male heirs in their offspring — their daughters were Margaret, Benedita and Anna Maria, who had already been queen of Greece, where she married Constantine II, cousin in third degree.

Margarida, in turn, was married to Henrique Maria João André, a commoner who, although he became a prince, did not hide his dissatisfaction with never having received the title of king consort.

They remained together for almost 50 years until his death in 2018. From the union were born Crown Prince Frederico, who is 54, and Prince Joaquim, 53.

At the coronation ceremony, the eldest daughter gave an emotional speech from the top of a balcony of the Royal Palace in Copenhagen.

“My dear father, our king, is dead. The task my father took for nearly 25 years will now rest on my shoulders. I pray to God to help me and give me the strength to carry on the heavy legacy. that was entrusted to my father also to me”, she said, at the time, in front of a crowded square.

Amalienborg is one of the official residences of the Danish royal family. The complex consists of four palaces, two of which are open to the public. The daily changing of the guard attracts hundreds of spectators.

Polyglot and passionate about the arts

Margarida’s academic curriculum is vast and includes at least three degrees from renowned institutions.

It all started when she passed the philosophy exam at the University of Copenhagen in 1960, but did not proceed.

Years later, however, he graduated in prehistoric archeology at Cambridge University.

He later studied political science at Aarhus, the second Danish university, and economics at the London School of Economics.

In addition to her native language, the monarch speaks French, Swedish, English and German.

Painting, book illustration, watercolors, engravings, drawings and embroidery are among Margarida 2ª’s artistic predilections.

Not for nothing, he had many of his works exhibited in museums in Denmark and in other countries.

Netflix set designer

Last year, Margarida was hired by Netflix to be part of the production of “Ehrengard”, a Danish novel inspired by the book of the same name by Baroness – and equally Danish – Karen Blixen.

The queen was responsible for the scenography of the feature, officially announced at the end of August.

“Karen Blixen’s stories have always fascinated me, with her aesthetic tales, her imagination and her, for me, image-making worlds. I tried to interpret Blixen’s fantastical universe in the development of the decoupages and costumes, and I’m looking forward to seeing the Ehrengard’s story comes to life in the film,” she said of the work.

Previously, she was a production designer on the 2009 film “Wild Swans” and the short film “The Snow Queen” in the 2000s.

With extensive work in the area, the monarch became an honorary member of the Danish Scenographers Association.

The acting on the film platform, however, is not Margarida’s first work outside of royalty.

In 2021, the Queen illustrated posters for Danish editions of “The Lord of the Rings”.

Among her hobbies and official duties, she also promotes charitable actions in favor of institutions linked to social issues, foreign policy, scientific research, health, humanitarian aid, sustainability and the environment.

The monarch is also Commander-in-Chief of the Danish Armed Forces.

In April, Margaret celebrated her 82nd birthday with her family at Marselisborg Palace, her summer residence, in Aarhus, on the Danish coast.

On that occasion, the Royal Household released a photo in which the monarch appears smiling on the balcony and waves to people who were waiting for her and applauding outside the palace.

Even at her advanced age, Margaret shows no signs of giving up the crown and passing it on to her eldest son, Prince Frederick, in life. In interviews with the Danish press, she often repeats that “the mission to be queen is for life”.

Visit to Brazil

In 1999, Margarida 2ª was in Brazil on her only official visit to the country. Alongside actress Fernanda Montenegro, the queen watched the film “Central do Brasil”, a national production nominated for an Oscar. Received by then President Fernando Henrique Cardoso, she was decorated with the necklace of the Order of the Southern Cross in a ceremony at Palácio do Planalto, in Brasília.

In return, he awarded the head of the federal executive the Grand Cross Medal of the Order of the Elephant — the highest and oldest honor in the Kingdom of Denmark.

Her journey on Brazilian soil included visits to the states of São Paulo, Bahia, Rio de Janeiro, Minas Gerais and Paraná.

Reduced 50th Anniversary Celebrations

The latest wave of the pandemic forced the Danish queen to postpone events commemorating the 50th anniversary of her reign, which would take place in January and ended up being rescheduled for this weekend.

With the confirmation of Queen Elizabeth’s death, Margaret expressed her condolences to King Charles III and ordered that the celebrations be reduced.

On Sunday night (11), he promoted a discreet gala dinner at Christiansborg Castle, to which members of the royal family and a few authorities were invited.