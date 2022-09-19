Why should Brazil be more concerned about the disease than Europe?

The projections for the Alzheimer’s disease put Brazil in a challenging situation: the number of cases of dementia could increase greatly in the next three decades. And not just here. The rise in the disease should be greater in low- and middle-income countries, like the rest of the Latin Americacompared to the richest nations.

This trend raises the alarm for the need for Brazil to prepare its health system to attend to the large contingent of people who will need medical help – and their families, who assume the care. It also highlights the importance of prevention strategies to reduce the number of people with dementia.

Alzheimer’s is a neurodegenerative and progressive disease. People diagnosed with Alzheimer’s or other dementias find it difficult to perform everyday tasks and stop working. With a global cost of US$ 1.3 trillion, dementias are now one of the leading causes of disability and dependence worldwide.

In Brazil, there is still no clarity about the total number of people with the disease, but it is estimated that about 2 million live with dementia – Alzheimer’s corresponds to the largest portion. By 2050, the projection is that this number will reach around 6 million people – an increase of 200%.

The accelerated aging of the Brazilian population increases the challenges. In European countries, such as France, it took a hundred years for the elderly rate to double. “In Brazil, it only takes a few decades,” explains Cleusa Ferri, a professor at the Federal University of São Paulo (Unifesp). “Therefore, the importance of taking very quick actions to take care of people in this stage of life.”

Worldwide, dementia cases are forecast to rise from 57.4 million to 152.8 million – a rise of 166% – in 2050. The growth trend is lower than the global average in countries like Germany. , Italy and Japan. And higher in others, such as Brazil, Bolivia, Ecuador, Peru and African countries. The data are part of a global survey published this year in the journal Lancet Public Health.

Population growth and aging are the main reasons for the projected growth of Alzheimer’s disease in African and Latin American countries. Problems of low education and unhealthy lifestyle habits also contribute to the fact that the incidence of people with dementia does not fall in these regions.

In North American and European countries, for example, data already suggest a trend towards a reduction in the incidence of dementia – which scientists attribute to the increase in educational levels and the greater offer of treatments for cardiovascular problems, one of the main ways to prevent Alzheimer’s.

High-income countries already have more structured care services for people with dementia, such as primary care and rehabilitation, according to a report by the World Health Organization (WHO) last year. On the other hand, low- and middle-income nations, such as Brazil, are more dependent on informal care provided by family members, who often have to leave their professional activities, with impacts on the economy.

In Latin American countries, the associated presence of vascular dementia and Alzheimer’s is worrisome. “The prevalence of dementia in Latin America is the highest in the world. And not only are there a lot of people (with dementia), but it starts ten years earlier here”, warns Claudia Suemoto, professor of Geriatrics at the Faculty of Medicine of the University of São Paulo (USP).

Among other topics, Claudia researches how to reduce risk factors in the Brazilian population, how to control diseases such as hypertension, obesity and diabetes, can help prevent cases of Alzheimer’s and other diseases. A study in this direction, published two years ago in the lancet, showed that 12 risk factors are linked to 40% of cases of dementia, including Alzheimer’s, worldwide. In Brazil, the estimate is that the potential for prevention is even greater.

One of the focuses, according to the scientists, should be the education of the population. Claudia explains that studying early in life helps to form what is called “cognitive reserve”. It’s like a savings in the brain – the greater, the lower the risk that age-related damage will compromise brain function.

“There is an incredible window of opportunity to prevent not only dementia but other mental illnesses,” says the researcher. In addition to formal education, explains the specialist, intellectual activities such as learning a new language or playing instruments help to form this “savings” of connections.

Despite the worrying scenario for dementia in Brazil, there is still a lack of specific policies on the subject, in the opinion of experts. Brazil has committed to drawing up a plan on the matter, which does not yet exist. A bill that creates the National Policy to Combat Alzheimer’s Disease is under debate in the National Congress. Some municipalities, such as São Paulo, already have local plans.

“There are countries where this is more advanced, like Costa Rica, Chile. In Brazil and in several other countries, this is on the radar, but no effective measures have been taken”, says Paulo Caramelli, professor at the Federal University of Minas Gerais (UFMG) and member of the advisory board of the International Society for the Advancement of Research and Treatment of Alzheimer’s Disease.

One of the starting points for this is to recognize the complexity of the Brazilian situation: the exact incidence of the disease and mortality are not yet known. There is still high underreporting: researchers estimate that more than 1 million (of the 2 million cases) have not been diagnosed. This situation puts patients and relatives in a limbo of protection and care.

For Cleusa, it is necessary to educate the Brazilian population about Alzheimer’s. The lack of knowledge about dementia often causes memory loss to be seen as a normal sign of aging – which is not true. The researcher coordinates the first mapping in Brazil on Alzheimer’s, funded by the Ministry of Health, and which should be published next year. “It is necessary to support the family and offer short-term and long-term care services.”

O Ministry of Health points out that dementias should be understood “as a public health priority” and highlights initiatives such as a course for caregivers and the development of guides with guidelines for screening for dementia and mild cognitive disorders.