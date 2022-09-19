Will Scalebound come back to life on Xbox? Phil Spencer answers the big question

A mention could not be missing for scalebound and the possibility that he will come back to life on Xbox on the interview tour he starred in. Phil Spencer from Microsoft Gaming during the Tokyo Game Show 2022considering how the project PlatinumGames it’s always a topic there in the Japanese media.

During an interview conducted by Game Watch, the fateful question was asked to the head of Xbox: “PlatinumGames’ Hideki Kamiya seems to want to resurrect the Scalebound project, but is it possible?” asked the reporter, to which Phil Spencer responded first with a laughterthen adding “Nothing to say about Scalebound right now”.

Although the answer seems decidedly closed to possible interpretations, reiterating the fact that the game in question is dead and buried, in retrospect may represent some variation in the state of the project.

Previously, Spencer had been much stricter in ruling out the game’s return: “For those who think there might still be something in the works: well there is no,” Spencer reported, answering the same question in 2020.

Meanwhile, however, PlatinumGames’ Hideki Kamiya between the serious and the jocular relaunched the idea of ​​collaborating with Microsoft on Scalebound, first with a sort of tease, later clarifying that he’s very serious: “We worked hard for it and he didn’t feel that Microsoft keeps the game in this form, so we’d love to be able to do something about it. Phil! Let’s do this together!” Kamiya had said some time ago, later referring to the VGC that he was “totally serious about it”.

Could Phil Spencer have granted Kamiya’s request? At the moment it is difficult to interpret it that way, but the new answer will certainly open new rumors in this regard.

