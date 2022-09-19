Will you have a break? See when Brazil enters the field in the World Cup

Traditionally in Brazil, the national team’s games during the World Cup are reasons to take time off work. The entire country stops its activities and watches the competitions from the beginning of the championship. The expectation for 2022 is no different.

See too: Free of charge! Learn how to download and use the digital World Cup album

With that in mind, we’ve separated the dates and times of Brazil’s first World Cup games for you to plan ahead and ask if there will be time off on each occasion. The good news is that all first matches will take place on weekdays and at very friendly times.

Schedule of the matches of the Brazilian team in the World Cup in 2022

First, you need to know that opening the world Cup will be held on November 20, on a Sunday. The game that marks the beginning of the biggest football competition on the planet will be held between the Ecuadorian team and the Qatar national team, at 13:00 GMT.

Initially, the opening was scheduled to take place on a Monday, the 21st, but was brought forward by one day. Therefore, no one will have time off to watch the start of the games.

Date and time of Brazil’s World Cup matches

The Brazilian team is in group G and already has the date and time of its first games; check out what they are and see if you’ll be entitled to a little time off from work so you can follow along:

1 – 11/24 – Thursday, at 16:00 GMT: the game will be between Brazil and Serbia;

2 – 11/28 – Monday, at 1 pm Brasília time: the game will be between Brazil and Switzerland;

3 – 12/02 – Friday, at 16:00 GMT: the game will be between Brazil and Cameroon.

For now, these are the three games that the Brazilian team will play at the beginning of the World Cup. The national team is going after the conquest of the sixth championship to become the country with the highest number of victories in cup games.

*Photograph: F for Jesus/Shutterstock.com