Wilson Ferreira Júnior assumes the presidency of Eletrobras (ELET3) and leaves his position at Vibra (VBBR3); CCR (CCRO3) extends Renovias contracts and more

The corporate radar highlights the inauguration of Wilson Ferreira Júnior as president of Eletrobras (ELET3;ELET6 and his departure from Vibra ([ativo=VVBR3]), the change in the concession of Renovias by CCR (CCRO3) and more.

Check out the highlights:

electrobras

Eletrobras informed this Monday (19), through a material fact, that Wilson Ferreira Júnior assumed the position of executive president of the company (CEO).

Ferreira Júnior, 63, had already presided over the company between 2016 and 2021, when Eletrobras was still a state-owned company, and was one of the creators of its capitalization process.

His name was approved for the position in early August – amid disagreements over the change of command, since the term of the last directors lasted until July 2023.

Rodrigo Limp, who used to be CEO of the electric energy company, takes on the position of director of regulation and institutional relations.

vibrate

The company informed that its current president, Wilson Ferreira Júnior, will leave the position of president of the company as of today (19).

The CEO Wilson Ferreira Júnior assumes, as already mentioned, the position of president of Eletrobras. André Corrêa Natal, current Executive Vice President of Finance, Purchasing and IR of the Company, will lead the company on an interim basis.

Renovias, a subsidiary of CCR, informed that it signed the amendment to the amendment with the State of São Paulo, recognizing the imbalance in the economic-financial equation of the concession agreement, as a result of the change in the toll tariff readjustment index, and rebalanced the concession by extending the contract term to 808 days – now scheduled to expire at the end of August 2024.

The company has in its portfolio highways such as the SP-340, which connects Campinas to Mococa, and the SP-342, which connects Mogi Guaçu to Águas da Prata.

Dexxos (DEXP3)

The company informed that, as approved at a meeting held on April 28, it will pay the second installment of dividends in the amount of R$ 12.7 million. It will be R$0.1355 for each common share and R$0.1401 for each preferred share.

The third installment will be paid on December 16, in the total amount of R$11.1 million, which corresponds to R$0.119 per common share and R$0.122 per preferred share.

Looking for a good buying opportunity? XP Strategist Reveals 6 Cheap Stocks to Buy Today.