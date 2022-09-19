With 83% of the votes, Evandro Carvalho re-elected president of the FPF until 2026

Evandro Carvalho will command the FPF for another four years, until 2026 (Photo: Rafael Vieira/DP Photo) Not surprisingly, the current president of the Pernambuco Federation, Evandro Carvalho, was re-elected this Sunday, to serve for another four years at the head of the state’s highest football entity. With an overwhelming majority, Evandro, representative of the “Commitment to Modernity” ticket, received 83% of the total votes, defeating the “Restoration and Renovation” ticket, headed by businessman André Cortez.

Of the 96 members eligible to vote. 90 votes were counted, ten in the online modality and 80 in person. The ten online voters registered votes for Evandro Carvalho. And among those present, 13 votes were counted for André Cortez, in addition to a blank and a null vote. It should be noted that six clubs have a ‘two weight’ vote, which are the cases of Trio de Ferro, Náutico, Santa Cruz and Sport, in addition to Caruaru City, Íbis and Retrô.

Delay in the election and another ‘no’ for Mirinda

Scheduled to take place at 10 am, the voter call was delayed by about an hour. The reason was the appreciation of the last appeal presented by businessman Alexandre Mirinda, who had the registration of the ticket “Building bridges to strengthen football” rejected last week. The request was again denied, as explained by the Electoral Commission rapporteur, Bruno Cavalcanti Batista.

“Alexandre Mirinda’s ticket, within the legal deadline, filed today at ten o’clock in the morning with the electoral commission a request for reconsideration of its challenge. However, in the arguments of his request for reconsideration, he brought the same situation that he had already dealt with when he presented the counterarguments to the challenge of slate two. So, the commission met this morning and decided to maintain the challenge of the ticket, on the very grounds of the previous decision that we had made”, said the rapporteur.

The Electoral Commission understood that Mirinda’s argument did not bring new fact about the insufficient subscriptions to register the ticket “The Statute of the Pernambuco Football Federation provides that the ticket needs to be subscribed by ten signatures. And each affiliated entity, that is, each league or club, can only subscribe to a single ticket,” he pointed out.

“The FPF Statute does not say what happens if a club signs more than one ticket. So, we as the Electoral Commission resort to what determines the statute of the CBF. And he is very clear, saying that in case a slate is subscribed, the entity that subscribes to the slate of more than one candidate will prevail to the one who registered first. So, in this case, Mirinda only had seven signatures and did not reach enough signatures.”, added the rapporteur, Bruno Cavalcanti Batista.

“All our decisions were endorsed by the Pernambuco Court of Justice, as well as by the CBF, and five members of the Brazilian Bar Association (OAB)”, highlighted the president of the Electoral Commission, prosecutor Aguinaldo Fenelon.

In a press release, Alexandre Mirinda took a stand



“This Sunday (18/9), at 10 am, the lawyers of Chapa Construindo Pontes para Fortalcer o Futebol Pernambucano, filed a Request for Reconsideration at the FPF Headquarters, regarding the rejection published by the electoral commission. As published on the Federation website , we have the deadline until 10:45 am for the protocol, which was timely. However, even though it was filed in a timely manner, the Commission maintained Chapa’s decision to reject.”