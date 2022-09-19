With one more, Athletico-PR stumbles and draws at home with Cuiabá

Athletico-PR didn’t know how to take advantage of an extra player, stumbled against Cuiabá and ended up in a 2-2 draw tonight (18), at Arena da Baixada, for the 27th round of the Brasileirão. The goals were scored by Cuello and Terans, for Hurricane, and Rodriguinho and Deyverson, for the visitors.

With the result, the people of Paraná have 44 points, in sixth place in Serie A. The team from Mato Grosso has 28 points, in 18th place.

For the 28th round, Athletico-PR visit Santos on Tuesday (27), at 21:30. Cuiabá receives América-MG at 9 pm on Wednesday (28).

Cuiabá takes the lead at the beginning

The confrontation started complicated for the hosts of the house. After seven minutes, Daniel Guedes took a corner in the area and Rodriguinho appeared alone to complete the header and open the scoring.

Athletico recovers and turns in the first half

The Hurricane showed quick recovery power and guaranteed the turnaround in the first stage. In the 34th minute, Cuello received from the left, cut to the middle and hit to score a beautiful goal. In stoppage time, Paulão blocked Alex Santana’s kick using his hand, and, after review by VAR, Anderson Daronco gave the defender the second yellow card, sent him off and scored the penalty. In the charge, Terans hit a cross and beat João Carlos.

Dourado persists and guarantees a draw

If the numerical advantage and the scoreboard indicated tranquility for Athletico in the final stage, what was seen was quite different: the confrontation was busy, with good chances for both sides. And it was the Dourado that arrived at the network. Taking advantage of the blunder on the opponent’s exit, Deyverson kicked firmly from the entrance of the area, the ball deflected on Thiago Heleno and died at the bottom of the goal: 2 to 2 in the Arena da Baixada.

Concern for the Hurricane: Pedro Henrique leaves crying, on a stretcher

At 12 minutes into the second half, Pedro Henrique felt severe pain in his left ankle and had to be substituted. Relevant name of the Athletico season in 2022, the defender left the field on a stretcher, in tears.

Athletico goes up, but stops in the defense of Dourado

In the last 30 minutes, Athletico-PR went all out for Dourado, who knew how to hold back the advances of the hosts. Terans, twice, Thiago Heleno and Rômulo were in danger, but failed to score.

DATASHEET

ATHLETICO-PR 2 X 2 CUIABA

Competition: 27th round of the Brazilian Championship

Date: September 18, 2022 (Sunday)

place and time: Arena da Baixada, in Curitiba-PR, at 19:00 (from Brasília)

Referee: Anderson Daronco (RS)

auxiliaries: Rafael da Silva Alves (RS) and Marcia Bezerra Lopes Caetano (RO)

VAR: Thiago Duarte Peixoto (SP)

yellow cards: Hugo Moura (ATH), Vitor Roque (ATH) and Pedrinho (ATH); Camilo (CUI)

Red card: Paulo (CUI).

goals: Rodriguinho (CUI), at 7 minutes, Cuello (ATH), at 34 minutes, and Terans (ATH), at 48 minutes of the 1st half; Deyverson (CUI), at 18 of the 2nd half

ATHLETICO-PR: Anderson; Khellven, Thiago Heleno, Pedro Henrique (Matheus Felipe) and Pedrinho; Hugo Moura (Léo Cittadini), Alex Santana and David Terans; Cuello (Marlos), Vitor Roque (Pablo) and Canobbio (Romulo). Technician: Felipe.

CUIABA: João Carlos; Marllon, Joaquim and Paulão; Daniel Guedes (João Lucas), Camilo, Denilson (Osorio), Rodriguinho and Igor Cariús (Marcão); Deyverson (Alan Empereur) and Alesson (Rafael Gava). Technician: Antonio Oliveira.