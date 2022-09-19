With stints in La Liga, Portuguese Miguel Cardoso can become the coach of a Brazilian giant

Brazilian football may have another Portuguese coach for the year 2023 or, who knows, in the coming weeks. Miguel Cardosowho has stints in the elite of European football, under the command of Celta de Vigo, from La Liga, could become the coach of the saints In the next months.

Miguel Cardoso is 50 years old and his peak, as a coach, was in his passage through Spain, where he coached Celta. He also adds a passage through Rio Ave, from Portugal and, at the moment, is free on the market since his passage through the same club.

Destiny, then, can coach one of the biggest clubs in Brazil. O saints is eyeing the market in search of new names, and Miguel Cardoso can gain strength within the Santos club. According to the Portuguese press, Miguel would have already been called for the first conversation with the board of the giant from São Paulo.

In addition to Miguel, there are other names in Santos’ sights, but only for a long-term project. Jorge Sampaoli, free on the market, is the board’s dream, but the coach’s high cost and, above all, his demands, keep him away from a return.

Santos, with an eye on Miguel Cardoso, returns to the field for the Brasileirão

Santos plays a classic against Palmeiras this Sunday, in a round for the Brasileirão. Away from home, he faces the Championship leader.