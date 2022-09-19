With the support of Brizola’s granddaughter, pedestrians promise to ‘fight to the end’ for Ciro’s candidacy for the presidency

Manifesto released this Saturday, 17th, comes as a response to the letter from dissidents from the party in defense of the ‘conscious vote’ for Lula in the first round; demonstrations expose party split

ALOISIO MAURICIO/FOTOARENA/ESTADÃO CONTENT

Members of the Democratic Labor Party (PDT) published a manifesto in defense of the candidacy of former minister Ciro Gomes



With two weeks to go before the first round of the 2022 elections, members of the Democratic Labor Party (PDT) published a manifesto in defense of the candidacy of Ciro Gomes to the Presidency of the Republic. Released this Saturday, the 17th, the public letter entitled “Labor Manifesto” speaks in repudiation of the “orchestrated attacks” on the party’s majority campaign, rules out the existence of an internal rift and reinforces unrestricted support for the former governor of Ceará, including reiterating the most recent criticism made by the candidate for the former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), of whom Ciro Gomes was Brazil’s Minister of National Integration between 2003 and 2006. contrasts, however, with the position of historical members of the legend. Among other things, the public demonstration also minimizes the existence of a “Brizolist wing” disappointed with Ciro Gomes and repudiates what they call the use of the image of Leonel Brizola, founder of the legend, to promote attacks on the former minister.

“Brizola died broken with Lula and Workers’ Party (EN). And she gave her last vote to Ciro”, said Nathália da Silva, organizer of the manifesto and affiliated with the PDT of Pernambuco, in an interview with the portal of Young pan. “That’s why we don’t think it’s good manners, in the name of an electoral campaign, to use his name in vain, to attack our party companion, Ciro Gomes, and question his candidacy. (…) Such positions [contra a candidatura do partido] are arbitrary and totally individualistic, given that Ciro’s name was unanimously approved at a national convention”, says the manifesto, signed by names such as Juliana Brizola, Mário Hering, federal deputy and president of PDT-MG, and Antônio Neto, president of the PDT-SP. Ultimately, the manifesto signed by “great admirers of Brizola and followers of the party’s principles” also recalls that the practice of “double militancy” by affiliates is prohibited, according to the pedetista statute. That is, agreements that contradict the legend’s interests are prohibited. “Ciro Gomes does not own the PDT, but he currently represents the PDT in the presidential race, whoever is against this decision is against the party, and should leave it”, says the message, signed by about 1,300 members, until the publication of this reportage.

This Saturday’s manifest is a response to the public letter released last Thursday, 15th, by PDT dissidents who speak of a useful vote in the first round of the elections – scheduled for October 2 – and defend support for Lula’s campaign as a “historical necessity”. “We regret to see Ciro Gomes, a unique figure to think about the institutional design of the country, being unable to see this part of history. In view of this, we call on labor activists and dissidents to support ex-president Lula in the first round”, says the text. As Jovem Pan anticipated, the document should be read next Wednesday, the 21st, during an event at the Rio de Janeiro Engineers Union, which will bring together historical figures from the legend in defense of the “conscious vote” for Lula in the first round. “We who supported Ciro between 2016 and 2019 call on those who have the same vision not to waver, supporting the only candidate capable of defeating Bolsonarismo in the first round”, says the document, which exposes the division of pedestrians in the final stretch of the campaign for the presidency.

Read the full pro-Ciro manifesto below:

PDT manifesto in defense of Ciro Gomes’ candidacy and in repudiation of the orchestrated attacks that he has been suffering.

Faced with the various fallacious articles published in this campaign by the media, citing people and hypothetical wings of the PDT who would be feeding internal animosity without naming any names, we pedestrians, great admirers of Brizola and followers of the party’s principles, reiterate our support for Ciro Gomes’ campaign and we decided to subscribe to this Labor Manifesto: We understand that the criticisms made by Ciro to Bolsonaro and Lula are not attacks, but founded facts, no matter how hard it is to accept them. We believe that it is impossible to build a new Brazil, based on education, development and full employment, without looking at the mistakes of the past, regardless of who is responsible.

We also inform you that, according to the party’s statute, it is forbidden to practice dual militancy, make private agreements that contradict the interests of the PDT, disrespect or omit the majority slates. In fact, Ciro Gomes does not own the PDT, but he currently represents the PDT in the presidential race, whoever is against this decision is against the party, and should leave it. We also remember that Leonel Brizola has been resting in peace since 2004, his last vote was for Ciro Gomes. Brizola had been openly criticizing the PT since 1989, and even after 1998, when he accepted to be Lula’s vice president in those elections, soon after, he recognized that it was not a good alternative. His last words to such a party were about how they betrayed the left and the nation. That’s why we don’t think it’s good manners, in the name of an electoral campaign, to use his name in vain, to attack our party companion, Ciro Gomes, and question his candidacy. In his National Development Project, he is one of the Labor members that most honors the name of Leonel Brizola and Darcy Ribeiro, cornerstones of our party, and leaders who inspire us.

There is no such Brizolist wing disappointed with Ciro within the PDT, not least because being Brizzolist is a premise to join the party and the more Brizolist, the more aligned with the National Development Project. Such positions are arbitrary and totally individualistic, given that Ciro’s name was unanimously approved at a national convention. The last manifesto launched by a so-called “pedestist wing” against Ciro Gomes has only 17 signatures, many of which are from ex-pedetists, who cannot even speak on behalf of the party. What exists in the PDT today is a young and growing wing, which urges a reform of the party, aiming at its strengthening and independence, because unlike many parties that ended up succumbing and serving only as a PT branch, we have our own identity. Is there any party, which allied itself with PT in the last elections, is not currently breathing under a device in order to overcome the barrier clause?

The narrative of lack of unity in our party, or even that we are acting in disagreement with Brizola’s thinking, is one of the many unscrupulous electoral fallacies, which increasingly approximate and resemble the tactics employed by the opponent they say they want to defeat. We are a party that places our principles above power projects. We defend a project for the country, the National Development Project, authored by Ciro Gomes, and it will be this project for which we will fight until the end so that it is implemented by our Labor and Brizolist candidate.

Hundreds of pedestrian affiliates, spread across this country, sign this manifesto!