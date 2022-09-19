Woody Allen: American filmmaker announces retirement

About to hit the mark 50 career moviesthe director Woody Allen decided it’s time to take a break from film projects and dedicate his creativity to other areas of his life. the filmmaker should retire after the next movie and just focus on writing going forward.

The information was revealed to the Spanish newspaper La Vanguardia, while Allen is in Europe to shoot his next film, which takes place in Paris. “My idea, at first, it’s not making more movies and focus on writing those stories and, well, now I’m thinking more of a novel,” he explained.

This is not the first time that the filmmaker has revealed that he intends to stop. In an interview with Le Journal du Dimanche in early July, Allen stated that he was thinking about quitting cinema soon.

Woody Allen he will also no longer focus on writing his memoirs, after having his book canceled by Hachette, but acquired by another publisher, Arcade. He also had problems with Amazon Studios, which shelved the film. A Rainy Day in New Yorkafter abuse allegations against the director come to light.

Allen’s next – and so far, last – feature will be recorded entirely in French, and has been described as “exciting, dramatic and also very sinister” by himself. Woody Allen has preferred to record in European countries, as his support in the US has dropped due to the allegations that his daughter, Dylan Farrow, has made against him.

Although he has revealed his intention not to shoot any more films to the Spanish press, the director participated in a press conference that marks the beginning of the production of his next film, and claimed that “never thought of retiring”. Now, just wait to see what the filmmaker’s real intentions are after the feature.