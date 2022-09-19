World of MMA reflects on José Aldo’s retirement and pays tribute to him | combat

Abhishek Pratap

José Aldo’s retirement from MMA, of course, did not go unnoticed by the fighting world. The People’s Champion, who reached an agreement with Ultimate to be released from the last commitment of his contract, received several tributes from fighters and former opponents, in addition to the UFC itself, which praised him on social media.

José Aldo — Photo: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Check out some of the tributes received by Aldo:

“I wish nothing but the best for the greatest featherweight of all time”

“The King of RIO! What a career bro! Go enjoy your retirement bro. Have some acai with cashews and powdered milk for me”

One of the greatest to do this. Happy retirement José Aldo, see you soon my brother”

“I always wonder what it could have been. I spent all my preparation to fight José Aldo in Brazil, but Covid changed everything. I was looking forward to the challenge and that crazy atmosphere.

Happy retirement to one of the greatest featherweights in MMA history.”

“Enjoy your retirement José Aldo and congratulations on your amazing career. It was an honor to share the cage with a legend of our sport! Good luck in your future endeavors brother!”

