Worth (almost) anything to sell a zero car: promotions are back in full swing – 09/18/2022

Since the beginning of the pandemic in 2020, zero-kilometer car promotions have become legends.

Due to the stoppage of production lines around the world, there was a lack of parts to build cars, which drastically reduced the supply at dealerships. During this period, carrying out targeted sales actions did not make any sense.

But the moment has changed and the offers of zero rate and bonuses of up to R$ 20 thousand in the evaluation of the used are popping up.

Over the months, automakers’ inventories were returning to normal. The thing is, the appetite for buying new cars isn’t as voracious as it used to be.

To give you an idea, 43.76% of the 973,759 cars sold in 2022 were acquired by companies, rental companies, rural producers and people with disabilities, the famous “direct sale”. The final consumer is more timid.

Proving that the scenario is completely different from a year ago, promotions have appeared in different automakers, from models with less public – such as Chevrolet Cruze hatch – to the best seller Onix. For automotive consultant Ricardo Bacellar, the industry’s main problem was not the lack of components, but the inflation close to 12% and the average Brazilian’s revenue loss of around 11%, which left the consumer 23% further away from the zero car.

“Before, there was no car. Today, there is a lack of buyers. And it’s not for lack of will, it’s that the Brazilian, on average, has less purchasing power. The cost of credit has increased absurdly and the level of default is also worrying financial institutions , which generated a credit squeeze. This made people go down in category, from the new car to the increasingly used one”, analyzes the specialist.

Bacellar warns that the main promotions will not appear in the versions and models most sought after by the public, but in those that are more difficult to sell.

. “They can appeal to available consumers and even those who have been flirting with the car for some time. Promotion can make that purchase viable.”

The offers of the moment speak less about price and more about benefits, such as zero rate – important at a time of high interest rates -, registration or free insurance. The promise of super valuation of the used one is also recurrent, with bonuses of up to R$ 20 thousand.

Check out some current promotions:

Caoa Chery

Caoa Chery Tiggo 7 Pro 2022 Image: Disclosure

The brand has a campaign for its models called “100% Caoa Chery”. Among the highlights is the free total car insurance for 12 months. The action still proposes entry from 30%, up to 35 reduced installments and guarantee of repurchase of the car for 80% of the Fipe Table.

Chevrolet

Chevrolet Onix LT 1.0 Image: Disclosure

Chevrolet has set aside some models to offer subsidized rates and reduced entry. The Cruze LTZ and Sport 6 (hatch) are at a rate of 0%, while some versions of the Onix have a reduced entry of 30%. They also promise great appreciation of the used, super reduced installments and exemption in the last installment in the Chevrolet Semper plan.

Fiat

Pulse Drive 1.3 Image: Photo: Marcelo Jabulas | Auto Chat

Fiat promises a subsidized rate of 0% on the purchase of some versions of the Argo, Cronos and Pulse, in addition to “overvaluing” used in the negotiation of Toro Freedom Turbodiesel.

Ford

Ford Ranger Image: Disclosure

The North American automaker’s promotions are focused on the Ranger pickup. Depending on the version, there are valuation offers of up to R$20,000 for used vehicles; installments of R$ 10 in the Super Ford Semper Program and fees of 0.89%.

Nissan

Nissan Kicks Sense CVT Image: Disclosure

The Japanese have different actions. Depending on the version of Kicks chosen, there is an appreciation of up to R$ 6,500 on used vehicles, a rate of 0% and installments of R$ 999. For Frontier, the appreciation of used vehicles can reach R$ 20,000.

Toyota

Corolla Cross Image: Photo: Toyota | Disclosure

Toyota has versions of Corolla and Corolla Cross with a bonus of R$ 6 thousand on used vehicles and a 0% tax. For Hilux, the used bonus can reach R$ 10 thousand, in the SRV version.

Volkswagen

VW T-Cross 2022 Image: Disclosure

VW has 0% fee Nivus and T-Cros configurations, as well as free registration for Nivus and Taos.

