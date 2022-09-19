“Xororó will kill me”, what Zezé said about Sandy’s father

Singer Zezé Di Camargo revealed a hilarious story alongside his friend, country singer Xororó

In a recent interview with Flow Poscast, on youtube, the singer Zezé Di Camargorecalled a story involving the singer Xororó, Sandy’s father.

The countryman recalled the first time he went to the United States, along with his family and the country duo Chitãozinho and Xororó. At the time, everyone would have gone to watch the concert of singer Julio Iglesias….

“We were watching the show and talking to Americans in English. The xororó sitting next to me, the xororó will kill me… The people laughed and the xororó laughed too. The chitão speaks a little English, the xororó I don’t think so, just like me”, began to tell the singer Zezé Di Camargo.

“He spoke again and everyone laughed, the xororó laughing too… ‘Do you understand what you’re saying?’ The xororó said no, but as everyone was laughing he was laughing too”, revealed Zezé Di Camargo, laughing, the story of his countryman friend. At the time, the presenters of the podcast were also surprised and laughed together.

The singer Zezé Di Camargo talked about the separation of Vanessa Camargo and Marcus Buaiz.

Why the mansion that was Gloria Menezes and Tarcísio in a soap opera shocked by being on sale for 55 million; shocking photos Graciele Lacerda deals with the comment about her age and says what she thinks in a message on the can: “Here you go” Many had no idea, but the great love of Sandra Annenberg is one of the stars of Fantástico da Globo

The subject of the end of the relationship came when the artist spoke about the change in the heiress’s career. “Wanessa changed her life in general, so she changed the team, the businesswoman, in fact Buaiz took care of it like that, he was not the manager, but he had an influence”he explained.

Zezé told how he got to know about the end of Wanessa’s marriage. “Of course, it has a big impact, because I have my sons-in-law as my children, because whoever takes care of my children takes care of me, it’s the family, there’s no way, they are the parents of my grandchildren”, said.

Wanessa called me, told me, of course I considered it as a father, it’s a very big step, I know how much I paid with my separation, I don’t want you to have the same problems, I was the center of convergence of the two because, the Marcus, the first thing he came to look for me, we cried together, he went to my house”, said Zezé Di Camargo.

“My relationship, mine with Marcus, goes far beyond being my daughter’s husband, Marcus lived in my house for six months before getting married, he created a father-son relationship with me, he got back together with his father after that”revealed.