“You are crazy”; Dani Calabresa goes through a trouble at Globo when she is reminded of her ex-husband Marcelo Adnet on the show ‘Pipoca da Ivete’

The artist took the situation in good spirits and circumvented the joke

Photo 1: Reproduction/Instagram Dani Calabresa - Photo 2: Reproduction/Instagram Dani Calabresa
This Sunday (18), comedian Dani Calabressa appeared on the show Pipoca da Ivete, which airs on the station’s afternoons. However, the comedian had a hard time, if we can define it that way. It so happens that a participant referred to also comedian Marcelo Adnet, ex-husband of the blonde.

The kick-off started in the family duel frame, when one of the members jumps on a trampoline to see a panel with countless celebrities. However, whoever jumps needs to give clues for the teammate to guess who it is, in each hit the team gets 1000 points.

However, Dani was not very lucky to learn that one of the famous people involved with the carnival was Marcelo Adnet. The artist writes sambas-enredo and works as a carnival artist for Botafogo Samba Clube, which is in the third division in Rio de Janeiro. “He does samba-enredo and was married to Calabresa”said the participant.

Ivete, of course, burst out laughing. However, the blonde visibly didn’t like it and made a gesture with her hands. “You are crazy”said Ivete. “It was wrong, I was married to Brad Pitt”, told Dani who took the situation in the best possible way surprising everyone. Dani and Marcelo were married and had a controversial end.

