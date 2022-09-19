“You can rest assured that…”; Thiago Maia makes ‘promise’ for Libertadores final and comments on 2019 video

After ‘dying on the beach’ in 2021, Flamengo is back in the Libertadores final again and with hopes of not letting go of the most coveted title in South American football this time. The opponent this year is another, Athletico Paranaense, but the desire for ‘revenge’ by last year’s vice certainly remains the same.

Another thing that will also be different this year is the presence of Thiago Maia in the starting lineup. The Rubro-Negro midfielder has been playing a lot of football this season and in an interview given to the Flamengo channel, on Youtube, Fla TV, Thiago promised that there will be no lack of willingness.

“If it’s not technical, you can rest assured that Thiago Maia will never stop running, pushing a cart, headbutting him. Of course, sometimes a pass or a throw will not work, but I will never stop running for Flamengo.“, said the Flamengo player/fan.

At another point, Thiago also commented on his video that went viral in 2019, when the midfielder played for Lille, but followed the Libertadores final in which Flamengo became champion. For the player, reaching a final like this with his favorite club, but on the pitch, is another reality.

“For me, it’s very gratifying. When we qualified for the final, when we passed Vélez (ARG), I arrived and said: ‘man, how nice to get to a final playing’. Copa do Brasil too: ‘how cool to arrive playing’. For everything we went through, for the beginning of the Championship, for the pressure we received, and today what we did back there is working.“, revealed Thiago.