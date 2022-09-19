You know? This profession pays salaries of 15 thousand!

Those who bet on the ESG profession can get good remuneration, in addition to facing less competition in the selection process.

Do you know what your current profession is? In short, it’s about the professional who is an ESG. Even those who assume certain functions have access to good salaries. Also because the professional is one of the most sought after by the corporate market, especially by large companies that already understand the importance of reconciling attention to environmental, social and governance. Furthermore, the profession gained even more strength after 2005, the year in which it was mentioned in a report by the United Nations (UN).

ESG profession guarantees salaries of BRL 15,000

Through the ESG concept, companies earn more when they effectively care about the whole. And that includes the environment, as well as caring for people inside and outside organizations. It is inclusive of those who invest, as well as suppliers, customers and the community as a whole.

Therefore, according to the concept that the UN highlights, a business must be environmentally and socially sustainable to be profitable and very successful. Therefore, those who invest in this area do well. Even because, there are few professionals working in the area. According to the CFA Institute survey.

The average salary varies between R$15,000 and R$25,000. And that's why ESG is named the profession of the moment.

What’s more, in many cases, it’s not necessary to have experience in the area to start working. Especially as it is a more recent profession. However, it is clear that knowledge and a lot of study to work are basic requirements.

