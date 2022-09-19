You may know about burnout, but what about boreout? See differences and prevention – 09/19/2022

Most of the time, Brazilians work around 40 hours a week. Therefore, activities involving work represent an important part of our lives and can be a factor that causes emotional distress, affecting mental health.

Recently, burnout syndrome was recognized by the WHO (World Health Organization) as an occupational disease. But, in addition to it, another syndrome emerged that has been drawing the attention of health professionals: the boreout. You may never have heard of these syndromes, but it is quite likely that you will recognize the symptoms we are about to describe.

Boreout: When there’s nothing to do at work

the syndrome of boreout can be considered the opposite of burnout. The expression is derived from the English word “boring“, which means something boring. Therefore, it is a deep and continuous demotivation at work. Generally, it occurs when the professional does not feel stimulated in his activities, does not see purpose in their functions or not what to do.

This emotional state also leads to a drop in productivity, as the employee becomes indifferent and performs only what is necessary. It also affects the relationship with the team, which influences business results.

“It happens when the person has a low demand or mental load related to the work environment. It causes apathy and lack of interest, but it is worth noting that it has nothing to do with laziness. These behaviors reflect a lack of purpose with the activities of the work environment. work”, says Christiane Ribeiro, psychiatrist and director of PBL (Brazilian Association of Psychiatry).

Among the symptoms of boreoutthey are:

Irritability;

Frustration;

Lack of motivation;

Anxiety;

Difficulty concentrating;

Feeling of failure;

Mood swings.

Burnout syndrome: when work gets sick

Also known as the burnout syndrome, burnout is defined as a health problem resulting from poorly managed chronic stress at work.

There is a physical and mental exhaustion of professionals, who are overloaded, with high demands and demands at work. They also follow an exacerbated rhythm and volume of activities, which causes chronic stress, affecting mental well-being. In Brazil, it is estimated that it affects one in five people working in the corporate world.

“Usually, the individual enters into a high level of demand and need to achieve intangible goals. Constant stress at work and overload in their activities generate total exhaustion, leading to a lack of energy as a whole and often affects other spheres of the person’s life, who stop performing daily activities because of the symptoms”, says Natalia Reis Morandi, psychologist at the São Camilo Hospital Network (SP).

Symptoms may start out mild and get worse over time. Therefore, the diagnosis, in some cases, takes longer, as many think it is a temporary thing or that it is about other diseases. Signs of burnout syndrome include:

Exhaustion or lack of energy to perform tasks;

Affective distancing from work and negative feelings about work or career;

Decline in productivity;

Frequent muscle and headaches;

Sudden mood swings;

Difficulty concentrating;

Change in heart rate;

High pressure;

Social isolation;

gastric problems;

Feeling of failure and powerlessness;

Change in diet and sleep.

How to treat?

Both burnout and boreout can affect the mental health of individuals. The conditions have some very similar symptoms, such as anxiety, lack of concentration, and altered sleep patterns and usual activities. However, burnout brings physical and mental exhaustion that affects life globally, and can lead to depression, for example.

“Burnout is when work is overestimated; when it is underestimated, boreout arises. Work is a form of accomplishment, it goes beyond the financial issue. It is important to seek balance and find meaning in what you are doing, without overloading yourself” , says Fábio Gomes de Matos, psychiatrist and professor of psychiatry at the UFC (Federal University of Ceará).

In both situations, the recommendation is to seek professional help. Psychotherapy, for example, is an effective strategy to work on expectations about work and deal with stress in a healthier way.

In some cases, people with burnout need to see a psychiatrist and start with medication to lessen the symptoms. Usually, the specialist indicates antidepressants and anxiolytics and also changes in routine.

ways to prevent

As we spend most of our lives working, it is important to seek and maintain a healthy work environment. Stress is often inevitable, but there are ways to overcome it to have a better quality of life.

The experts consulted by Live well say that it is necessary to maintain habits such as regular exercise, balanced diet, sleep well and not give up leisure time.

It is important to aim to have relaxing periods during the week and to have a hobby. It is also recommended to take frequent breaks during working hours to breathe and be distracted, in addition to respecting meal times.

Another effective strategy to avoid burnout or boreout is to set professional goals and objectives, organize time for each activity, and regularly review what your priorities are. And, whenever possible, talk about feelings when you’re feeling overwhelmed, lacking motivation, and having a lot of professional difficulties.

In relation to companies, it is often necessary to change the form of management or processes. It makes all the difference to mental health when there is a concern on the part of managers with the emotional states of employees and how this affects the productivity of individuals and, consequently, the results of companies.

“It is up to managers to maintain good communication, provide constructive feedback, develop a career plan and improve internal processes. In addition to knowing each one’s skills to keep employees motivated, recognized and less overloaded. These are important factors to ensure the mental health of individuals”, says Morandi.

