11-year-old girl who left to go to church is found dead in MG

Bel Ferraz – State of Minas

posted on 9/19/2022 1:21 PM / updated on 9/19/2022 1:23 PM



(credit: Social Media/Reproduction)

The body of Suzana Rocha Silva, 11 years old, was found this Sunday afternoon (18/9). She disappeared on Saturday (17/9), in Cachoeira de Pajeú, in the Jequitinhonha Valley, in Minas Gerais. According to the girl’s aunt, Suzana left the house to go to church around 6 pm on Saturday, but did not arrive at the address.

A relative of the girl, who was waiting for her on a nearby street, was worried about Suzana’s delay and called her mother. The two then started looking for her around the region, but without success.

The girl’s mother tried to talk to her daughter on her cell phone, but the call did not complete. The family even looked on a security camera on the street where the girl should have passed, but did not find her. “At the moment she should have passed, a black car went and came back on the same street. We only identified the color. It is our main suspect”, said Suzana’s aunt.





The search continued in the region and Suzane’s body was found the next day, in the municipality of Cateriogongo, 17 km from Cachoeira de Pajeú. Through social media, the municipal government of Cachoeira de Pajeú asked for justice.

Suzana Rocha Silva’s wake will be in Cachoeira de Pajeú, this Monday (19/9). The report of State of Mines contacted the Civil Police about the case and awaits a response.







