12 days before the elections, 33% of the candidates did not receive any public money from the parties | Election in Numbers

Less than two weeks before the election, 33% of the eligible candidates did not receive any money from the party for this year’s campaign (see art below) , point to data from the Superior Electoral Court (TSE). The number is valid for all five positions in dispute (state or district deputy, federal deputy, senator, governor and president) and is higher among those running for district deputy (43% did not receive) and state deputy (38%) and lower among those trying to be elected president (18%) or governor (21%).

The division of party funds also varies within the acronyms, which receive amounts according to the vote obtained in 2018. The data considered below are those of the Electoral Fund and the Party Fund.

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Telegram

Electoral legislation determines that parties must allocate Electoral Fund resources in proportion to the total number of female and black candidates. The percentage for women, however, cannot be less than 30%. In the case of blacks, if a party has launched 50% of candidates who identify as black, they must receive 50% of the Fund’s resources.

Understand in the video below, from May this year, the difference between party fund and electoral fund:

Election from A to Z: Know the difference between party fund and electoral fund

The Pros, for example, allocated resources to 27% of its candidates and is among those who least distributed the amount for this purpose. On the other hand, PC do B sent the money to 97% of the party’s members who are trying to get a seat in the 2022 election – it is the party with the most equal division.

Party of President Jair Bolsonaro, the PL allocated a portion of the BRL 288.5 million to which 68% of its candidates are entitled. The remaining 32% received nothing.

Leader of the polls, Lula’s PT appears in 4th place in the most egalitarian distribution, with 95% of candidates covered by the electoral fund that belongs to the acronym (R$ 503.4 million). The other 5% received no funds.

Electoral fund: see how the R$ 4.9 billion will be divided between parties

Among the presidential parties best placed in the polls, Ciro Gomes’ PDT, with R$ 253.4 million in funding, and Soraya Thronicke’s União Brasil, with R$ 782.5 million, appear with the same percentage: both allocated funds to 90% of the candidates.

The MDB of candidate Simone Tebet, with R$ 363.2 million available from the electoral fund, injected resources into 77% of the candidates in the election.

Leading the list with the highest concentration of the electoral fund are parties that received the minimum fundus quota, of R$ 3.1 million per acronym. This is the case of PCB, which did not send resources to any of its candidates. Next appear Novo, which does not use public money in campaigns, PRTB, with 5% of candidates receiving funds, and PMB, with 12%.

The Pros is fifth among the parties with a narrower division: eight out of ten candidates of the acronym have not received resources from the electoral fund – 73% are without party funding, while 27% have.

The electoral fund must be used only in the campaign. The party is obliged to return the amount to the Electoral Justice if it does not use the resources with the candidacies until the end of the election.

Candidates applied for funding but received no funding

Some candidates try to obtain funds for their campaigns, without success. This happens, for example, with the Pros, which is the first of the parties with a more concentrated division that receives an amount above the minimum of the electoral fund. While PCB, PCO, PMB and PRTB received BRL 3.1 million for their candidacies, Pros received BRL 91.4 million.

Anne Vitória Dias Mota, for example, candidate for state deputy for the São Paulo Pros, had not received any funds from the party just 15 days before the election. The information appears on DivulgaCand, the website where the TSE publishes campaign data, and was confirmed by the candidate for the g1.

“I didn’t even receive any amount. I made the request, as requested by an accountant and lawyer, a document with notarization. I sent it by email, mail, all the channels that they indicated. And so far nothing, no position”, says the candidate, who is running for a seat in the Assembly of the State of São Paulo.

Electoral Fund x Party Fund

According to Mota, there are candidates in the party that were rejected and that, even so, received funds. “We are unequal [de disputa] compared to other candidates who have resources. I know it’s not just a condition for Pros, but for Pros it’s quite common. It is more common not to receive than to receive,” he says.

Adão da Silva goes through a similar situation. He is also running as a state deputy for São Paulo for the Pros and has not received a portion of the electoral fund, even though he formally requested the funds for his campaign.

“I’m waiting. According to the law, I’m entitled to the party fund. What happens is that they asked for the documents and we sent them, we’re waiting. In fact, it was supposed to be released now. tell the g1.

Elections: Which positions are up for grabs

Adao, a resident of Itaquaquecetuba, a city in Greater São Paulo, says he won’t fight internally over party funds because, according to him, “there’s not much to discuss.” “The law has its ways and many times you go looking for the law and you end up wasting time and getting nowhere. The only solution for me is to wait”, he says.

Other candidates for state deputy for the Pros decided on their own not to have access to the party fund. Edson Moro, born in Campinas, chose not to receive public funds in his campaign. “I didn’t apply for funds because I don’t need and don’t agree with the fund,” he says.

The same occurs with Luiz Augusto Romani de Oliveira, the Delegate Romani. For him, it was an ideological issue not to use public money in the campaign.

“The party did not talk about value, but said that whoever was interested [em receber parcela do fundo partidário] would have to sign an application and it would be at the discretion of the party [a divisão]. Only [uso] own money [na campanha], some friends donated and I gave up the fund. I am against receiving the fund in a country where people are starving,” she says.