2023 MINIMUM WAGE: Government announces reduction in expected pay

The reduction in the forecast of the National Consumer Price Index (INPC) released by the Secretariat of Economic Policy of the Ministry of Economy, consequently lowered the minimum wage expected for the next year. The amendment estimates a value below R$ 1,300.

Namely, the INPC is used as a basis for the readjustment of the national floor. The mentioned drop corresponds to a one percentage point drop. The forecast that until September 16 was at 7.41% was updated to 6.54%.

INPC fall impacts minimum wage in 2023

Millions of Brazilians receive the minimum wage according to its validity, whether at work or through some benefit, such as those of the INSS (National Social Security Institute). In this sense, it is right to say that the value of the national floor impacts the pocket of a good part of the population.

According to the new update, the minimum wage for the year 2023 would be around BRL 1,292, less BRL 10 compared to the initial forecast by the index of 7.41%. However, it is important to remember that this is just an estimate and may be changed until the end of this year.

In numbers, the minimum wage is paid to more than 56 million people, of which 24.2 million are INSS beneficiaries. In any case, the 2023 floor will only be released at the end of January of the same year.

No real earnings in 2023

With the 2023 minimum wage correction estimate, a real increase will not be given to Brazilians. In fact, the increase in the floor is just a replacement for inflation. That means workers just won’t lose purchasing power.

In short, it is as if the increase only served to compensate for purchasing capacity, or for inflationary losses. In practice, citizens will not be able to buy what they already bought, but they will not be able to increase their purchasing power either.

It is worth mentioning that until 2019, the floor received a real gain, as it was not adjusted only for inflation. At the time, the calculation was based on the GDP of the previous two years and the inflation related to the INPC.