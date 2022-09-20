5G in Teresina: 60 neighborhoods in the capital already have the technology; know what they are – Teresina

It was launched this Monday (19) the Fifth Generation Internet signal, the 5G, in Teresina. The release was made by Anatel (National Telecommunications Agency) and guarantees faster and more stable internet on mobile devices (cell phones). A cell phone operator will be responsible for providing the signal in the capital. all in all,

60 neighborhoods in the urban area already have 5G available to users (check the list below).

In addition to Teresina, six more capitals will also release the 5G signal as of today: Aracaju, Boa Vista, Campo Grande, Cuiabá, Maceió, and São Luís. The launch in the capital was attended by the operator’s sales director, Bruno Talento, who highlighted the changes that high-speed internet will bring to the city. “Initially we are launching the service in 50% of the capital, we can already find a speed of 1GB here. This technology will bring the ability to connect multiple devices.

With 5G, it is possible to connect a million devices simultaneously per square meter”, detailed the sales director.

“This service will drive smart cities, smart buildings. And the low latency will provide applications such as remote health services, for example. Everyone will have access to more speed, which makes it possible to transmit information more quickly, download videos with instant speed, saving time”, he added.

In Anatel’s schedule, the next cities to receive the signal must be those with a population above 500 thousand inhabitants, then 300 thousand and so on.. However, with the exception of Teresina, Piauí does not have any other city that has these population contingents. The second largest city in the state, Parnaíba, has 153,863 inhabitants, according to IBGE data.

It is worth remembering that 5G technology will not work on all cell phones. This will depend on the technical specifications of the devices. Can only be used in Brazil the devices approved by Anatel. The agency made available a list of more than 80 5G-compatible cell phones that are authorized to be marketed in the country.

Check below if your cell phone is among them:

apple

iPhone 13 mini

iPhone 13

iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone 12 mini

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone SE (3rd Generation)

Samsung

Galaxy S 22

Galaxy S22+

Galaxy S22 Ultra

Galasy S21

Galaxt S21 FE

Galaxy S51 5G

Galaxy S21+5G

Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

Galaxy S20 FE

Galaxy A13

Galaxy A22 5G

Galaxy A23 5G

Galaxy A32 5G

Galaxy A33 5G

Galaxy A52 5G

Galaxy A52s 5G

Galaxy A53 5G

Galaxy A73 5G

Galaxy M23 5G

Galaxy M33 5G

Galaxy M52 5G

Galaxy M53 5G

Galaxy Z Flip 3

Galaxy Z Flip 4

Galaxy Z Fold 2

Galaxy Z Fold 3

Galaxy Z Fold 4

Galaxy Note 20 5G

Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G

Motorola

Moto G 5G Plus

Moto G 5G

Moto G50 5G

Moto G71 5G

Moto G62 5G

Moto G82 5G

Moto G100 5G

Moto G200 5G

Motorola Edge

Motorola Edge Plus

Motorola Edge 20

Motorola Edge 20 Lite

Motorola Edge 20 Pro

Motorola Edge 30

Motorola Edge 30 Pro

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra

Motorola Edge 30 Fusion

Xiaomi

Xiaomi 12

Xiaomi 12 Lite

Xiaomi Mi 11

Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G

Xiaomi Mi 10T

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

Poco F3 5G

Poco M3 Pro 5G

Poco M4 Pro 5G

Poco X4 Pro 5G

Redmi 10 5G

Redmi Note 10 5G

Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G

Asus

Zenfone 8

Zenfone 8 Flip

Zenfone 7

ROG Phone 3

ROG Phone 5

ROG Phone 5s

really

Realme GT Master

Realme GT 2 Pro

Realme 7 5G

Realme 8 5G

Realme 9 Pro+

TCL

Nokia

Lenovo

Zebra

TC15 Touch Computer – the product is not yet sold in Brazil

Check below the list of Teresina neighborhoods that already have 5G:

Santa Isabel

riverside

Poti Park

Cabral

Triumph

San Francisco

ininga

Santa Lia

Mocambinho

Friar Seraphim

Pius XII

bride and groom

Spring

Jockey

country

Fatima

New city

tablet

Mineral water

Redemption

islets

For a while

Saint John

Recanto das Palmeiras

Tancredo Neves

Itaperu

ideal park

memo

Good Jesus

long

mastic

zoobotanical

Mount Castle

New Horizon

center

Saint Cristopher

Uruguay

new address

Buenos Aires

round

King Christ

Macaúba

Catherine

Three floors

Gurupi

Garden

deliverance

mafuá

Alto Alegre

Marquis

Itararé

red

Real Copagre

San Raimundo

NS of Graces

Embrapa

slate

Saint Peter

Airport



