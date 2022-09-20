5G in Teresina: 60 neighborhoods in the capital already have the technology; know what they are – Teresina

It was launched this Monday (19) the Fifth Generation Internet signal, the 5G, in Teresina. The release was made by Anatel (National Telecommunications Agency) and guarantees faster and more stable internet on mobile devices (cell phones). A cell phone operator will be responsible for providing the signal in the capital. all in all,
60 neighborhoods in the urban area already have 5G available to users (check the list below).
In addition to Teresina, six more capitals will also release the 5G signal as of today: Aracaju, Boa Vista, Campo Grande, Cuiabá, Maceió, and São Luís. The launch in the capital was attended by the operator’s sales director, Bruno Talento, who highlighted the changes that high-speed internet will bring to the city. “Initially we are launching the service in 50% of the capital, we can already find a speed of 1GB here. This technology will bring the ability to connect multiple devices.
With 5G, it is possible to connect a million devices simultaneously per square meter”, detailed the sales director.
“This service will drive smart cities, smart buildings. And the low latency will provide applications such as remote health services, for example. Everyone will have access to more speed, which makes it possible to transmit information more quickly, download videos with instant speed, saving time”, he added.
In Anatel’s schedule, the next cities to receive the signal must be those with a population above 500 thousand inhabitants, then 300 thousand and so on.. However, with the exception of Teresina, Piauí does not have any other city that has these population contingents. The second largest city in the state, Parnaíba, has 153,863 inhabitants, according to IBGE data.
It is worth remembering that 5G technology will not work on all cell phones. This will depend on the technical specifications of the devices. Can only be used in Brazil the devices approved by Anatel. The agency made available a list of more than 80 5G-compatible cell phones that are authorized to be marketed in the country.
Check below if your cell phone is among them:
apple
- iPhone 13 mini
- iPhone 13
- iPhone 13 Pro
- iPhone 13 Pro Max
- iPhone 12 mini
- iPhone 12
- iPhone 12 Pro
- iPhone 12 Pro Max
- iPhone SE (3rd Generation)
Samsung
- Galaxy S 22
- Galaxy S22+
- Galaxy S22 Ultra
- Galasy S21
- Galaxt S21 FE
- Galaxy S51 5G
- Galaxy S21+5G
- Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
- Galaxy S20 FE
- Galaxy A13
- Galaxy A22 5G
- Galaxy A23 5G
- Galaxy A32 5G
- Galaxy A33 5G
- Galaxy A52 5G
- Galaxy A52s 5G
- Galaxy A53 5G
- Galaxy A73 5G
- Galaxy M23 5G
- Galaxy M33 5G
- Galaxy M52 5G
- Galaxy M53 5G
- Galaxy Z Flip 3
- Galaxy Z Flip 4
- Galaxy Z Fold 2
- Galaxy Z Fold 3
- Galaxy Z Fold 4
- Galaxy Note 20 5G
- Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G
Motorola
- Moto G 5G Plus
- Moto G 5G
- Moto G50 5G
- Moto G71 5G
- Moto G62 5G
- Moto G82 5G
- Moto G100 5G
- Moto G200 5G
- Motorola Edge
- Motorola Edge Plus
- Motorola Edge 20
- Motorola Edge 20 Lite
- Motorola Edge 20 Pro
- Motorola Edge 30
- Motorola Edge 30 Pro
- Motorola Edge 30 Ultra
- Motorola Edge 30 Fusion
Xiaomi
- Xiaomi 12
- Xiaomi 12 Lite
- Xiaomi Mi 11
- Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G
- Xiaomi Mi 10T
- Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
- Poco F3 5G
- Poco M3 Pro 5G
- Poco M4 Pro 5G
- Poco X4 Pro 5G
- Redmi 10 5G
- Redmi Note 10 5G
- Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G
Asus
- Zenfone 8
- Zenfone 8 Flip
- Zenfone 7
- ROG Phone 3
- ROG Phone 5
- ROG Phone 5s
really
- Realme GT Master
- Realme GT 2 Pro
- Realme 7 5G
- Realme 8 5G
- Realme 9 Pro+
TCL
Nokia
Lenovo
Zebra
- TC15 Touch Computer – the product is not yet sold in Brazil
Check below the list of Teresina neighborhoods that already have 5G:
Santa Isabel
riverside
Poti Park
Cabral
Triumph
San Francisco
ininga
Santa Lia
Mocambinho
Friar Seraphim
Pius XII
bride and groom
Spring
Jockey
country
Fatima
New city
tablet
Mineral water
Redemption
islets
For a while
Saint John
Recanto das Palmeiras
Tancredo Neves
Itaperu
ideal park
memo
Good Jesus
long
mastic
zoobotanical
Mount Castle
New Horizon
center
Saint Cristopher
Uruguay
new address
Buenos Aires
round
King Christ
Macaúba
Catherine
Three floors
Gurupi
Garden
deliverance
mafuá
Alto Alegre
Marquis
Itararé
red
Real Copagre
San Raimundo
NS of Graces
Embrapa
slate
Saint Peter
Airport
