5G is released in seven more Brazilian capitals; see neighborhoods

As of today (19), seven capitals will receive the 5G connection signal and begin operating with the new technology, which promises to be up to 20 times faster than 4G. They are: Aracaju, Boa Vista, Campo Grande, Cuiabá, Maceió, São Luís and Teresina.

These capitals are added to another 15 that have already received the technology in recent months, totaling 22 with the new connection. The 5G signal with a frequency of 3.5 GHz was released with authorization from Anatel (National Telecommunications Agency) last Wednesday (14).

According to the agency, by November 28, the three main operators — Vivo, Claro and Tim — must have at least eight 5G stations activated in Aracaju, five in Boa Vista, 11 in Campo Grande, eight in Cuiabá, 13 in Maceió, 14 in in São Luís and 11 in Teresina.

The goal defined by Anatel is for operators to maintain a 5G antenna for every 100,000 inhabitants.

For now, only a few neighborhoods of the seven new capitals are receiving the connection. The 5G network will be extended to more areas of cities in the coming weeks.

Of the Brazilian capitals, only Belém, Macapá, Manaus, Porto Velho and Rio Branco still do not have access to a 5G connection. Until October 28, the bands necessary for the fifth generation network to work must be released by Anatel at these locations.

By the end of November, the signal must be activated by telephone operators. In December, all Brazilian capitals must have 5G networks activated.

Neighborhoods with Vivo’s 5G enabled

Aracaju: Middle Crown, Grageru, Gardens, Switzerland, Thirteenth Of July.

Good view: Center, Mecejana, Nossa Senhora Aparecida, San Francisco, Thirty-first of March.

Large field: Downtown, Jardim dos Estados, Santa Fe.

Cuiabá: Center, North Center, Upper City, Duque De Caxias I, Alvorada Garden, Tropical Garden, Morada Dos Nobres, Popular, Santa Rosa.

Maceió: Jatiúca, Mangabeiras, Pajuçara, Ponta Verde.

Saint Louis: Alto Do Calhau, Calhau, Cantinho Do Céu, Cohama, Jardim Primavera, Jardim Renascença, Jardim São Francisco.

Teresina: Cabral, Center, Fátima, Frei Serafim, Horto, São Cristóvão, São João.

Neighborhoods with Claro’s 5G enabled

Aracaju: Salgado Filho, Treze de Julho, Jardins, Luzia, Grageru and São José;

Good view: Centro, Caçari, Nossa Senhora de Aparecida, Pricumã, São Vicente, Bela Vista, Jardim Floresta, Asa Branca and Silvio Botelho;

Large field: Centro, Glória, Itanhangá and Chácara Cachoeira;

Cuiabá: Bosque, North Center, South Center, Ipiranga, Jardim Aclimação, Pico do Amor and Popular;

Maceió: Mangabeiras, Ponta Verde, Jatiúca, Pajuçara, Cruz das Almas, Tabuleiro dos Martins and Farol;

Saint Louis: Jaracati, São Marcos, Jardim Renascença, Calhau, Cohafuma, Ponta D’areia, Parque Atlântico, Vila Conceição, Olho D’agua, Plateau Vinhais I, Bequimão and Alameda dos Sonhos;

Teresina: Grooms, Center, Jockey, Islets, Horto, Ininga, Piauí Park and Cabral;

Tim was contacted, but so far has not returned with the details of the neighborhoods in which 5G began to work today. The text will be updated when the information is released.

How to access 5G

To use the 5G connection, people need to have a cell phone that supports this technology and be in an area covered by it.

Since 2020, manufacturers have launched already enabled phones. According to Anatel, there are more than 70 smartphone options with the technology — check out the list here.

Understanding 5G

5G is the fifth generation of telephony, which promises:

connection in the house of gigabits (allowing to download movies in a matter of seconds, for example);

lower latency: the time from executing a command to executing it is minimal. It can be useful both for online games and for critical activities in various sectors, such as remote medical surgery;

has the ability to connect billions of items simultaneously (that situation of not being able to send WhatsApp in a show or a game, must end).

The types of 5G

5G DSS: uses 4G infrastructure and frequency bands to offer faster internet (around 100 Mbps). It already exists in several cities since 2020. It is considered a transition technology from 4G to 5G;

5G NSA (Non Standalone): uses the 5G frequency and the “core” of the 4G network. It offers super-fast internet (reaching gigabits per second), but it doesn’t have such low latency; therefore, it is good for fast downloads, but not so good for industrial applications.

5G SA (Standalone) or “Pure 5G”: uses 5G frequency and 5G network core (an infrastructure dedicated only to it). It offers super-fast internet and low latency. Good for fast multimedia file downloads, lag-free online play and industrial applications.

*With information Guilherme Tagiaroli, from Tilt