7.4 magnitude earthquake hits Mexico

The quake took place 15 kilometers underground and almost 60 kilometers from the city of Coalcoman on the Pacific coast.

Alfredo ESTRELLA / AFP

Thousands took to the streets after the earthquake hit the country



An earthquake measuring 6.8 magnitude on the Richter Scale hit the Mexico on Monday afternoon, the 19th. On Twitter, the National Seismologist of Mexico reported that the epicenter of the earthquake is located 59 kilometers south of Coalcoman, in the State of Michocán, on the Pacific Coast, at a depth of 15 km. . The quake was recorded on the same day that the country remembered the occurrence of two strong earthquakes that left thousands dead in 1985 and 2017. So far, there is no information about injuries or deaths. The quake happened around 15:05 (Brasilia time) and, according to the authorities, was first classified with a magnitude of 6.8 degrees, which was later revised, The President of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, said he hoped nothing happened, but stated that he is still receiving the information. “We are going to start collecting information, we hope with all our hearts that nothing serious has happened”, said the representative. “Emergency protocols were activated due to the earthquake registered this afternoon in Michoacán. The Civil Defense of Michoacán remains alert,” wrote the state government, where the epicenter was detected. Mexico City’s head of government, Claudia Sheinbaum, said that “so far, no damage has been reported” in the capital. Mexico’s Civil Defense ruled out the risk of tsunamis after the quake.

EARTHQUAKE Magnitude 7.4 Loc 63 km south of COALCOMAN, MICH 09/19/22 13:05:09 Lat 18.22 Lon -103.29 Pf 15 km pic.twitter.com/qc3bYLi9LP — National Seismologico (@SismologicoMX) September 19, 2022

*With information from EFE and AFP