7.6 magnitude earthquake hits Mexico; there is risk of tsunami | World

A magnitude 7.6 earthquake hit the west coast of Mexico on Monday, shaking buildings and sending Mexico City residents onto the streets for safety.
The US Tsunami Warning System said there is a possibility of a tsunami near the coast of Michoacan, with a risk of waves 1 to 3 meters high.
Shortly after 1 pm local time (3 pm in Brasília), the tremor hit the west coast of the country, in the border region of the states of Michoacán and Colima at a depth of about 15 km. The record was made by the US Geological Survey.
Map shows the epicenter of the earthquake that hit the west coast of Mexico – Photo: Reproduction / USGS
In Mexico City, which is approximately 440 km from the epicenter of Monday’s quake, witnesses said they felt buildings shake. Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum said there were no immediate reports of damage in the capital after the tremors.
Mexico City residents wait on the street after earthquake alert – Photo: REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
Real earthquake after simulation
Coincidentally, on this very day an earthquake simulation took place, just a few hours before the quake.
This simulation was scheduled on that date because September 19 is the same day as two other major earthquakes that hit the country, one in 1985 and one in 2017. Thousands of people died in the 1985 earthquake and more than 350 died in the earthquake of 2017.
Hundreds of residents took to the streets after the earthquake alert, see photos below:
