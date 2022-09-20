7.6 magnitude earthquake hits western Mexico, rocks buildings even in the capital







7.6 magnitude earthquake hits Mexico Photo: Luis Cortes / Reuters

A magnitude 7.6 earthquake shook western Mexico this Monday, the 19th, and its intensity was felt even in the capital, where residents abandoned their homes in terror, on the same fateful date that other tremors hit the country in 2017 and 1985, leaving thousands dead.

So far, authorities have not reported any damage.

Minutes after a national simulation exercise, the tectonic movement began about 37 kilometers southeast of the municipality of Aquila, in the state of Michoacán, and at a depth of 15.1 kilometers, according to data from the United States Geological Survey (USGS, in the acronym in English).

Due to the intensity, buildings and houses shook in Mexico City and the United States National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) issued a tsunami warning for the Mexican Pacific coast and other countries in the Americas.

No damage has been reported so far in the Mexican capital, where some 9 million people live, officials said. Helicopters flew over the crowded city in search of victims and some areas of the city were left without electricity.

“It already feels like a curse. As in 2017, we did the simulation and (later) the earthquake started,” said Isa Montes, a 34-year-old graphic designer from Roma Sur, a middle-class neighborhood in the Mexican capital.

“It scares me after what we saw in 2017,” he added.

On September 19 of that year, a 7.1 earthquake shook the center of the country minutes after a nationwide simulation. Many people did not leave their homes and buildings thinking it was another exercise, and the strong tremor left around 370 dead.

The simulations are usually carried out on September 19 after a strong earthquake hit the country on that date in 1985, leaving tens of thousands dead. The 1985 earthquake is, to date, the deadliest in the country’s history.

+The best content in your email for free. Choose your favorite Terra Newsletter. Click here!