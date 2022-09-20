7.7 magnitude quake kills one in Mexico on anniversary of two other quakes

posted on 09/19/2022 21:23



(credit: ALFREDO ESTRELLA / AFP)

An earthquake measuring 7.7 on the Richter scale shook central Mexico on Monday (19), on the same date as two powerful earthquakes that killed thousands in 1985 and 2017, local authorities said.

Less than an hour after an earthquake simulation was held as part of the remembrance of the events of 1985 and 2017, a strong tremor caused panic in several parts of the capital and other cities in the center of the country.

“One person died due to the collapse of the wall of a shopping center in Manzanillo (Colima state),” Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said on Twitter.

The National Seismological Service detailed that the phenomenon occurred at 1:05 pm local time (3:05 pm GMT), with a depth of 15 km and its epicenter 59 km south of Coalcoman, in the state of Michoacán, on the Pacific coast.

In turn, the Tsunami Warning Center of Mexico predicted “anomalous variations in sea level, up to 82 cm above sea level”, in the epicenter region.

“It’s a terrible coincidence! Why again today? I went through this five years ago and in 1985,” Laura Reséndiz, 73, said, trembling, in an interview with AFP outside the building where she lives in the Roma colony, one of the most vulnerable in the capital for being on muddy terrain.

‘Coincidence’

The tremor triggered the seismic alert, which sounds one minute before the phenomenon occurs, causing panic in several sectors of the capital, with 9.2 million inhabitants.

Some sectors of the city suffered power cuts, which affected a subway line, said in a press conference the mayor Claudia Sheinbaum.

Meanwhile, authorities in the state of Michoacán reported no casualties, while residents pointed to minor material damage to homes and a rural hospital.

The seismic alert sounded less than an hour after millions of people participated in a nationwide simulation, held every September 19 to promote prevention actions.

This is the third earthquake recorded on September 19 in the history of Mexico, after the one in 1985, with a magnitude of 8.1 and which left more than 10,000 dead, the vast majority in the capital.

On that same date, in 2017, another 7.1-degree earthquake hit the center of the country, leaving 369 dead.

Monday’s quake occurred just nine minutes apart from the one in 2017.

“The occurrence of three earthquakes of magnitude greater than 7 on September 19 is a coincidence. There is no scientific reason to explain it,” noted the National Seismological Service.

“I think it is possible to study the possible origin of what is called the anniversary of an earthquake (…), but at the moment we cannot say anything conclusive”, added Luis Quintanar, academic secretary of the Institute of Geophysics at the National Autonomous University of Mexico.

High risk

Although residents of the capital generally accept the scientific explanation, the bewilderment drives other people to make all sorts of conjectures.

“It’s too much of a coincidence! I don’t rule out that it could be a divine sign,” Federico García, 57, told AFP amid the noise of ambulances.

Social network users recorded the collapse of walls and broken windows in buildings in the city, which with the metropolitan region has 22 million inhabitants.

Much of the Mexican capital is located on top of an ancient lake, so its subsoil is muddy and the telluric currents are more intense than on firm ground.

The 2017 earthquake was of a smaller magnitude than this second one, but the epicenter was one of 160 km from the capital, while the latter was about 600 km away.

Mexico registers a high seismic activity for being in the Pacific Ring of Fire, which joins America to Asia and where most of the world’s earthquakes occur.