Actor Says Elrond From ‘The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power’ Is Different From The Classic Trilogy

The actor Robert Aramayo explained in an interview with Vulture how his version of Elrond in ‘The Rings of Power‘ is different from that of the ‘Lord of the Rings’ trilogy, which was played by Hugo Weaving.

aramayoincidentally, does not believe that this is a fair comparison, as there is a considerable age difference.

“I grew up with these movies, and I love Hugo’s (Weaving) acting, and I think that comparison comes naturally to people. But, we have to remember that Elrond is a very young elf on the show, with a lot to live for before we get to the Council of Elrond in The Fellowship of the Ring.”says the actor.

“He’s lived through so many defeats up until that point, so I was excited to start his journey, someone who still has a lot to learn. It seemed like an exciting place to start. He will live thousands and thousands of human lives until he gets there!”concludes.

It is worth remembering that the next episode of ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power‘ debut in September 23th.

The new epic drama brings to the screen for the first time the legendary story of the Second Age of Middle-earth from JRR Tolkien. Starting in a time of relative peace, thousands of years before the events of Tolkien’s The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings books, the series follows a cast of characters, both familiar and new, as they face the dreaded resurgence of evil on Earth- average.

“This is a title that we imagined could be on the spine of a book alongside other JRR Tolkien classics. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power unites all the major stories of the Second Age of Middle-earth: The Forge of the Rings, the Rise of the Dark Lord Sauron, the epic tale of Númenor, and the Last Alliance of Elves and Men.” said the showrunners JD Payne and Patrick McKay. “Until now, audiences have only seen the story of the One Ring on screen — but before there was the One, there were many… and we are excited to share the epic story of them all.”

The main cast consists of Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Robert Aramayo, Owain Arthur, Maxim Baldry, Nazanin Boniadi, Morfydd Clark, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Charles Edwards, Trystan Gravelle, Sir Lenny Henry, Ema Horvath, Markella Kavenagh, Joseph Mawle, Tyroe Muhafidin, Sophia Nomvete, Lloyd Owen, Megan Richards, Dylan Smith, Charlie Vickers, Leon Wadham, Benjamin Walker, Daniel Weyman and Sara Zwangobani.



It is worth remembering that the production has already been renewed for the 2nd season.

The novel trilogy by Tolkien was originally adapted for cinema between 2001 and 2003, winning 17 Oscar statuettes, including the Best Director award for Peter Jackson and Best Film in 2004 for ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King’. Later, the franchise also gained a trilogy. prequel entitled ‘The Hobbit’.

