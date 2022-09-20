Actress Juliana Paiva leaves TV Globo after 13 years at home and makes an emotional farewell: “New page”

The artist made a publication to communicate the news to her followers and share the next projects in her career, stating that there are no regrets from either party.

Actress Juliana Paiva left TV Globo and announced the end of her relationship after 13 years of work dedicated to the station. On social media, the star made a publication to communicate the news to her followers and share her upcoming career projects. On her official Instagram profile, she made an emotional farewell, stating that there are no regrets from either party.

Juliana talked about the next steps outlined in her trajectory: “May it be sweet! I’m motivated and excited about the new possibilities of this new moment in my career”she revealed in the caption of the publication with a series of images. “Today I share with you a new page of my beautiful story of 13 years with TV Globo.announced.

The artist explained to her followers what the new hiring method represents in practice: “It means that our relationship continues and that there are even possible future projects in the house, but that now I will be able to expand my art to other places too, as it is no longer exclusive to the station”explained the actress, adding that she was grateful for the years she worked at Globo.

The first appearance of the actress in TV Globo works took place in 2009, when she made a small participation as the model Diva in Viver a Vida. That same year, she gave life to the character Beth, in Cama de Gato, a 6pm plot by Thelma Guedes and Duca Rachid. Since then, she hasn’t stopped. Among the works are Ti Ti Ti (2010), Cheias de Charme (2012) and Malhação: Intensa Como a Vida (2012-2013), in which she stood out as Fatinha, in addition to her success in Totalmente Demais, from 2015, as Cassandra.