Adam Levine’s alleged lover shocks by exposing a message with the singer’s unusual request

Model Sumner Stroh said the affair lasted a year and that she let herself be seduced by being ‘young and naive’

Reproduction/Instagram/adamlevine

Adam Levine, lead singer of Maroon 5, has been married since 2014 to Behati Prinsloo



The model Sumner Stroh went viral on TikTok by posting a video in which he claimed he was the singer’s lover Adam Levinelead singer of the band maroon 5, and exposed prints of alleged messages he received from the artist on social media. In her account, Sumner, who is 23 years old, said that her affair with Adam lasted a year and that she let herself be involved, as she was manipulated for being “young and naive”. They reportedly broke up a few months ago, but the 43-year-old singer, who is married to the Victoria’s Secret model Behati Prinsloo since 2014, he would have sent her a recent message with an unusual request. “Okay, serious question. I’m having another baby, and if it’s a boy, I really want to name him Sumner. Are you ok with that? Very serious”, would have written Adam, according to the print released by the young woman. “I can only be in hell”, commented the alleged lover. In September of this year, Adam and Behati announced that they are expecting their third child together. They are already parents Dusty Rose, age 6, and Gio Grace, age 4. In the caption of the post that went viral, Sumner stated that she is “embarrassed to be involved with a man with such a total lack of respect”. At the end of the video, she said that she decided to make the case public as she was threatened. According to the model, she sent the prints of the alleged conversations with Adam to her friends hoping to receive support, but one of them said he would sell the content to tabloids. Watch the video: